Stargate: Timekeepers was first announced back in May, and now publisher SlitherineGames has released the first gameplay footage! Timekeepers is a real-time tactics game developed by CreativeForge, and the newly-released video features footage from Mission 2: "The Resistance." The video only lasts a little over three minutes, but it should give Stargate fans an idea of what to expect from the campaign. The title seems like it will place a strong emphasis on stealth elements as players work to defeat the plans of the Goa'uld. It's certainly looking like a unique take on the Stargate franchise!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO