NHL season pause extended additional day due to COVID

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – You’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the return of hockey. The NHL is currently on a holiday pause that has been extended by the surge of COVID.

The league was previously scheduled to return on Monday, December 27, but announced on Christmas, that they are postponing 14 additional games and are as of Saturday night, scheduled to return on Tuesday, December 28.

The Washington Capitals were supposed to host Ottawa on Monday. Currently, Washington’s next scheduled game is against Nashville at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.