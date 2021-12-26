ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

KDKA Digital Extra: A 1971 Christmas Miracle

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a Christmas the Voshell family will never forget, even...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Mother, daughter hoping for Christmas miracle in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – A mother and daughter from Kansas City are grappling with a new reality while temporarily living in Denver. Brandi Casey said her daughter, N’Dea, is working to regain mobility at Craig Rehab Hospital over the next several months after N’Dea was shot nearly 14 times at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Brandi says.
POLITICS
WATE

Georgia couple says quadruplets are a Christmas miracle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After years of struggling with fertility, one couple in Georgia now has four new babies after they were delivered at Memorial Health in Savannah. Mariah and Jose Marquez said their arrival is a Christmas miracle. “I found out pretty young that I had some fertility issues,” said mom, Mariah.  After getting […]
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

A Christmas miracle: community helps find lost dog

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - A Christmas miracle right in our backyard. For more than two months the Georgetown community and beyond set out on a search to find a family’s lost dog. The owners say they had one wish this Christmas to have their dog back home safe. For...
GEORGETOWN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Kdka#Reconnected#Kdka Digital Extra#Kdka Tv
First Coast News

Dreaming of a Beautiful Sunny Christmas?

Dream no more! We can enjoy the weather, family and friends living in this amazing place called home with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine!
oknursingtimes.com

Home for for Christmas

Casen Hazlewood of Ponca City is only two years old, yet he has spent much of his young life in the hospital. Casen was born on May 6, 2019 at just 26 weeks gestation. His mother Kari Hazlewood recalls the difficult pregnancy. “Casen and his identical twin brother, Hudson, had issues from the very beginning. They were diagnosed early on with what’s called twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, where one of the babies gets more blood and nutrients than the other. In our case, Hudson was the dominant twin leaving Casen malnourished.” (story continues below)
PONCA CITY, OK
BBC

RNLI: Christmas Day on call for Cardigan family

If you are planning a sea dip this Christmas, spare a thought for the Barber family from Ceredigion. Dad Antony, mum Amanda, son Leo, 20, and daughter Madeleine, 18, are all on call for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) on Christmas Day. They will be hoping their pagers do...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Boston

Twin brothers killed in Christmas Eve crash on I-195

The Rhode Island siblings died in a car accident on I-195 in Mattapoisett. Twin brothers were killed in a Christmas Eve car crash on Interstate-195 in Mattapoisett. Alberto Morales and Ruddy Morales, both 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, died in the single-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. Friday as they were driving along the westbound lanes of the highway.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
PETS
The Independent

Christmas gifts for four boys killed in fire will remain untouched, says father

The presents four little boys will never get to unwrap after they were killed in a house fire will remain untouched under a tree until after Christmas, their father has said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, were alone when they died in a fire in Collingwood Road, Sutton south London last week.A 27-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of child neglect has been bailed.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January.The boys’ father, Dalton Hoath, has paid tribute to them and said he can still hear them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy