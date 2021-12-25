Cardinals-Colts rewind: Indianapolis hands Arizona third straight loss

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16, on Saturday.

That marks Arizona’s third consecutive loss since Dec. 12, and their fourth consecutive home loss since Oct. 28.

In addition, the Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot and fell to a 10-5 record this season.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (1-of-3 field goals) made the final scoring play on a 28-yard FG with 42 second left to play.

Colts scores 2nd TD late in 4th quarter

Carson Wentz threw his second touchdown on a short pass left to wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on third-and-9 for 14 yards at 6:45 left to play.

That extended the Colts lead to 22-13.

Cardinals' Prater kicks 2nd no-good FG

There was a loud "Awww!" by the Red Sea faithful at State Farm Stadium after they witnessed Matt Prater's 41-yard field goal attempt hit the top of the goal post's right side.

The kick occurred on fourth-and-3 with 11:12 to play. Prater has yet to make a field goal in the game. He also missed his first attempt for 51 yards to end Arizona's opening drive in the first quarter.

Colts' Taylor watch

Jonathan Taylor is this game's leading rusher as expected.

As the Colts MVP candidate, NFL's touchdown leader at 19, and the league's top rusher, Taylor has 107 yards on 24 carries.

The Colts are 8-0 when he rushes for over 100 yards.

Colts FG regains lead to close 3rd

At three seconds left in the third quarter, Indianapolis kicker Michael Badgely scored his second field goal (2-of-3) for 37 yards on fourth-and-8.

That scoring play put the Colts ahead again over the Cardinals, 15-13.

Baker, Wesley gets personal firsts

Budda Baker got two firsts for the Cardinals and himself early in the third quarter.

The team's 2022 Pro Bowl starting safety flew from the right edge to get the Cardinals first sack of the game on Carson Wentz on third-and-11 at midfield at 13:17.

The sack was Baker's first of the season and a tackle for loss of four yards.

Then after Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returned the ensuing punt for 48 yards to the Colts 42, the Cardinals got two first downs on a trick play. Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk faked as it he was about to catch the ball on the left side of the field.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds ran for 11 yards for a first down to the Colts 31.

Kyler Murray threw a short pass middle to wide receiver Christian Kirk, who then lateraled the ball back to Murray and he ran it for 17 yards to the Colts 24.

On second-and-3 at 10:53, Murray threw his first touchdown pass of the game to rookie WR Antoine Wesley from the shotgun deep down the left side.

That's Wesley first career TD.

The extra point was good, and Cardinals take their first lead of the game, 13-12.

Colts FG extends lead at end of 1st half

Colts kicker Michael Badgley scored his second field goal attempt on fourth-and-20 with five seconds left in the first half.

His 41-yard FG increased the Colts' leads to 12-6. The Cardinals have trailed the entire game thus far, and they get the ball to start the second half.

Badgely's first FG attempt was for 53 yards at the 14:14 mark in the second quarter, which was no

Cardinals fumbled snap leads to safety

The Colts got a free scoring play from Arizona late in the second quarter.

Kyler Murray fumbled a snap from Max Garcia in the shotgun on third-and-7 at the Cardinals' own 11 with 4:25 left. The snap went low at Murray's knees, and he scrambled to retrieve it as he went into the end zone. Murray threw the ball toward the right sideline as Colts pass rushers came near him, which led to an 11-yard intentional grounding penalty and safety scored by the Colts.

The Colts extended their lead to 9-6 on that ruling.

The Cardinals are definitely missing the presence of their veteran starting center Rodney Hudson, who has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 16. Murray spoke about Hudson's absence to reporters on Thursday, and said he feels comfortable with whoever is a center.

But he's had eight of his 11 fumbles when Hudson isn't at center.

“Just miscommunication. I feel comfortable with whoever is back there. Obviously, we miss Rod (Rodney Hudson). He is who he is, and we all know that. I feel fine with whoever is in there," Murray said. "We’ve had a lot of rotations this whole season.”

Garcia has replaced Hudson for most of the season. Hudson has played just 10 games this season, and missed four and a ½ between Week 6 to 10 because of his rib injury.

Cardinals turn over on downs after reversed call

The Cardinals are taking big risks already.

After they got to the Colts 29 on fourth-and-1 at 10:38 in the second quarter, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called for them to go for it. But right guard Josh Jones was called for a false start penalty, which put them back to the Colts 33.

Kingsbury decided to not opt for a field goal, and the Kyler Murray threw a 17-yard pass to tight end Zach Ertz down the left flat. As he caught the ball, he impressively tipped it to himself and caught it with one hand as he landed out of bounds.

But the Colts challenged the call, and ruled it an incomplete pass after the review.

That call ultimately was a Cardinals' turnover on downs, and they're still trailing the Colts, 7-6, at just under the midpoint in the second quarter.

Murray's 57-yard run sets up Edmonds TD

The Cardinals matched Indianapolis' TD when running back Chase Edmonds scored with a 2-yard run on second-and-goal at 3:03 in the first quarter. The extra point was no good after Matt Prater kicked the ball wide right.

The biggest chunk of Arizona's seven-play, 90-yard drive came from Kyler Murray's 57-yard rush two plays prior on first-and-10. That put the Cardinals on the Colts 2.

That's the longest run of Murray's career, and the second-longest rushing play by a Cardinals quarterback since Hall of Famer Charley Trippi's 59-yard run in 1952.

Colts lead Cardinals, 7-6, at end of the opening period.

Taylor's 43-yard run sets up TD

The Cardinals had a fast start on their opening drive after they won the coin toss, but kicker Matt Prater missed a 51-yard field goal attempt.

Then Jonathan Taylor happened.

The Colts' elusive running back and MVP candidate ran up the middle and cut toward the right sideline for 43 yards on their first play to put them in the red zone.

Indianapolis had three first downs on its first possession, which ended in a touchdown on third-and-goal as Carson Wentz threw to wideout T.Y. Hilton from the 1 at the 6:11 mark.

The extra point was good. Cardinals trail Colts, 7-0, in the first quarter.

Cardinals RB Conner among inactives vs. Colts

After much speculation that he'd be able to play against Indianapolis, Cardinals starting running back James Conner will not be playing for the Cardinals. He's out because of his heel injury, which he suffered in their loss at the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

The Pro Bowler Conner is the NFL's third-best in touchdowns this season and the leader for the Cardinals in that category.

Other inactive players for the Cardinals include wide receiver Rondale Moore, RB James Conner, quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Breon Borders, defensive lineman Zach Kerr and Jordan Phillips.

Colts inactives are center Ryan Kelly, RB Marlon Mack, safety Andrew Sendejo, and WR Michael Strachan.

Other Cardinals-Colts storylines

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cardinals-Colts rewind: Indianapolis hands Arizona third straight loss