When you roll out a new generation of race car and begin group-testing at a variety of tracks, you know you’ll find issues that simply can’t be unearthed in the lab. Tweaks, changes and maybe even full-blown do-overs are expected, though not desired. But when you throw in issues with the supply chain as well as a new wave of positive pandemic tests, there must be days when NASCAR’s R&D folks feel like Sisyphus pushing the Next Gen rock.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO