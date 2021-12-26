Rage of Bahamut Social Card Game Halts Development on New Scenarios, Cards

Spot It! is a gaming phenomenon and worldwide bestseller in the family games market. It’s a card game featuring cards with various pictures and various game modes. Now Asmodee is partnering with Ablaze to create a graphic novel featuring characters from the game including Dobbly, the famous anthropomorphic hand which features in the game’s logo. Written by Derek Fridolfs and illustrated by Gabriele Bagnoli I have no idea how this game was turned into something with a story. That being said, the art looks really fun, so it looks like they just took some of the characters from the game and made something fun out of it.

