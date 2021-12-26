ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person in critical condition following Christmas shooting in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Crime Scene Tape

PITTSBURGH — Around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, police officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 5500 block of Avondale Place in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found a male in roadway with what looked like several gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and began treatment before transporting the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Three dead after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Three people were found dead in a reported shooting incident in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. Someone called 911 around 4 a.m. from Hamilton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. SWAT officers searched the home and found two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMGINTON, Minn. — Two people were injured Friday in a shooting reported at the Mall of America, according to police. Authorities said around 5:45 p.m. CST that the scene of the shooting had been secured and that the mall was back to normal operations following a “short lockdown.” No suspects were being sought at the mall, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Highland Park, PA
