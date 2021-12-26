One person in critical condition following Christmas shooting in Pittsburgh

Crime Scene Tape

PITTSBURGH — Around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, police officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 5500 block of Avondale Place in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found a male in roadway with what looked like several gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and began treatment before transporting the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.