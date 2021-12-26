ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

End Christmas With These Underappreciated Holiday Specials

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the Christmas weekend continues families and friends are gathering all around to celebrate and that means watching some good holiday specials. We all know about Rudolph and Charlie Brown among the other usual films, shorts, and shows. However, there are a few movies that deserve a bit more respect. Using...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

McSwain Theatre with Special Guests welcome the holiday season with a virtual Christmas Spectacular

The McSwain Theatre will host a virtual Christmas Spectacular Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. Talented vocalists and musicians will perform Christmas, classic and contemporary country music. The theater invites everyone to watch from the comfort of home or anywhere with an internet connection at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre. Jae L....
PERFORMING ARTS
cgmagonline.com

Great Holiday Specials to Watch This Season

Christmas is coming—fast—and I’ve been such a Scrooge. Usually I’m so far ahead of the holiday game that people are envious. This year, we didn’t get the tree up until December 12th. The presents are hidden away, completely unwrapped. I’m not even entirely sure I’m done shopping. And the most shameful thing? We haven’t watched a single holiday special. Who am I? My mother would be so disappointed.
TV & VIDEOS
uploadvr.com

The 2021 VIVEPORT Holiday Specials are Here!

Get everything you want and more this holiday with VIVEPORT INFINITY. It’s the world’s first unlimited VR subscription service that works for all major VR headsets. Enjoy the big hits, hidden gems, and all the best virtual experiences in just one subscription. This year, we want you to...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
John Denver
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
John Legend
My Clallam County

PROGRAM ALERT: KONP TO PROVIDE SPECIAL CHRISTMAS SPECIALS

Join KONP for Christmas nostalgia. From 6 am Christmas Eve – 6 PM Christmas Day, KONP will play classic radio theater holiday specials. Non stop classics f from the “Golden Age of Radio”. Catch the programs on FM 101.7 (Port Angeles), FM 101.3 Sequim and streaming on myclallamcounty.com.
PORT ANGELES, WA
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twelve Days Of Christmas#Pop Culture#Rankin Bass#Jingle#Eastern European
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2021 With These Sweet And Stylish Holiday Photos

Decked in everything from matching pajamas to black tie attire, some stars went all out while others kept it simple to commemorate the Christmas holiday. In years past, celebrities would go all out leading up to the holidays. They would do holiday cards in elaborate, matching ensembles and release them well before Christmas. But this year, many stars went a different route. Some released their holiday photos right before the holiday or on it. Others just took photos after opening their gifts, decked in PJs and Santa hats. However your favorites chose to ring in the holiday with their loved ones, we’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Nicole Kidman considered dropping out of 'Being the Ricardos'

(CNN) — According to Nicole Kidman, internet backlash over her casting as Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos" almost made her step away from the project. But a high-profile supporter helped convince her to stay on, Kidman told "Today.'. "[I'm] a human being, so there's time when you go,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

342K+
Followers
35K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy