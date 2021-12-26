Issues The Batman Needs To Avoid

Before the release of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Adam Driver was actually being considered for the role of Lex Luthor. Okay, so that was never actually confirmed, but come on, who else would he play? I remember a while back when the rumors about his casting were floating around and everyone thought he would be playing Dick Grayson, better known as Nightwing. As we all know by now, that never happened, nor did his casting of Superman’s greatest enemy. I don’t know about you, but that’s very unfortunate, because Jesse Eisenberg didn’t exactly win fans over with his wacky performance. The last time we saw him as the scheming billionaire, he escaped from prison and was planning to form a league of his own. Of course, we DC nuts know that is the beginning of the Injustice League. The question is, will that ever happen? After the release of the Snyder Cut earlier this year on HBO Max, it sounds like Warner Bros. may try to cut ties with the Snyderverse. If only half of that is true, then we could be looking at some new faces to play some characters who have already debuted in the DC Cinematic Universe. And you know what? I say give Adam Driver the chance to be Lex Luthor. As for those casting rumors, it turns out a fraction of that was true. During some interviews with Zack Snyder for his cut of Justice League, he did confirm that he really did talk to Adam Driver about a role, but it wasn’t Nightwing.

