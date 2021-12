Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has long entertained fans with stories of family life. Her recent Instagram post is no different. As she shared in the caption, posted while on vacation, "I'm leaving Vail early in the morning to drive home, so tonight I took Mauricio to a store in the village to try on a jacket I wanted to get my brother-in-law Tim for Christmas so I could gauge the right size." And while fans are always thrilled to hear updates like these, this one added a heartwarming surprise in the form of a sweet four-legged encounter as she's seen in the video on the store floor petting and shaking "hands" with the friendliest Golden Retriever.

