COVID cases on the rise in 4-state area

By Katie Rhee
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the omicron variant is now being revered as the dominant strain in the United States, the 4-state area is also seeing surges in cases.

According to data from the CDC as of December 25th, Washington D.C. has seen almost 8,000 cases in the last 7 days and a 7 day percent positivity rate ranging from 8 to 10 percent. The nation’s capital is also facing a new round of COVID safe ty mandates .

In Maryland, the 7 day percent positivity rate stands at 8 to 9.9 percent with over 27,000 cases in the last 7 days. The high numbers come on the coattails of the recent statewide pause on monoclonal antibody therapy, a COVID treatment that can enhance or mimic the body’s immune response to the virus.

Omicron cases and COVID deaths; what do the projections look like?

In West Virginia, the 7 day percent positivity rate is anywhere from 10 percent to 14.9 percent with just over 7,000 cases in the last 7 days.

And neighboring Virginia has the same 7 day percent positivity rate but has seen just over 30 thousand cases in the last 7 days.

  • Washington D.C – 7,794 cases last 7 days, 8-9.9% 7 day percent positivity rate
  • Maryland – 27,310 cases in last 7 days, 8-9.9% 7 day percent positivity rate
  • West Virginia – 7,295 cases in last 7 days, 10-14.9% 7 day percent positivity rate
  • Virginia – 30,648 cases in last 7 days, 10-14.9% 7 day percent positivity rate

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the world has been shocked by the new variant but there is a way to combat it.

“It [the omicron variant] compromises the effects of a two-dose vaccine against the protection of overall infection. But you still maintain some protection against severe disease,” Dr. Fauci explained in an interview with the National Press Club. “And everything I have shown you about in vitro and clinical studies indicates that boosters are critical in reconstituting protection.”

Dr. Fauci also explained that while the omicron variant may not be as severe as other variants, it does bind to the body, specifically the upper part of the throat, much easier than other variants making it much more infectious than other strains.

