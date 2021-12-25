GAIL DRAKE

Going back for decades, most department and grocery stores sold items one by one. People could buy a can of soup, but there were no discounts for 30 cans. People could buy a dress, but they did not save money when buying a dozen. Sometimes, there were sales where people could buy three bars of soap and get one for free, but bulk sales of dozens of the same item at once were not a regular part of retail.

