Lottery results LIVE – 12/25/21 Powerball winning numbers drawn ahead of huge 12/28/21 Mega Millions

THE huge Christmas Powerball draw was held on Saturday night, with a staggering $400million on the line.

The winning numbers for Saturday, December 25, were 27, 29, 45, 55 and 58.

The Powerball was 02 and the Power Play 3x.

The next Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $201million.

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11pm ET.

Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11pm ET.

2021’s biggest Mega Millions jackpot

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2021 was a $1.050billion prize, or $776.6million in cash, won on January 22.

The Wolverine FLL Club of Oakland County, Michigan took home the massive prize, according to the Mega Millions website.

Does every state have a lottery?

Six states in the US do not have state lotteries.

They also do not sell Mega Millions or Powerball tickets.

Those states are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.

Difference between lottery tickets and scratch-offs, part three

Ticket prices for Powerball and Mega Millions hold steady at $2.

Scratch-off game prices vary depending on the game. Some cost as little as $1 while others can cost upwards of $20.

However, the jackpots and potential winnings vary for both lottery tickets and scratch-off games.

Difference between lottery tickets and scratch-offs, part two

With scratch-off tickets, you can pick which game you play, but aside from that, there are no numbers to choose from.

If you’re playing a lottery game like Powerball or Mega Millions, you have the option to pick your numbers, though you can also play at random.

Difference between lottery tickets and scratch-offs

Scratch-off tickets provide instant gratification, as you can know within a matter of minutes of purchasing whether or not you’ve won a prize.

Lottery tickets have fixed drawings, so you will have to wait to see if you’ve won.

Can winner remain anonymous? continued

Another way is to not tell anyone you scored the jackpot or change much of your lifestyle to avoid having your identity revealed.

Deleting social media accounts, changing phone numbers, and addresses can also be an alternative to remaining anonymous.

What percent goes to charity?

Powerball advertises that it donates a percentage of each jackpot to charity.

While half of the price of a ticket goes towards the prize, 35 percent goes towards charity, and the rest funds the game’s operation.

Gambling addiction help

The Powerball website provides information and resources about the dangers of gambling addiction.

“For some people gambling can become a problem. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, there are a number of helpful resources listed below,” it reads.

National Council on Problem Gambling

24 Hour Confidential National Helpline

Call:

1-800-522-4700

Chat:

ncpgambling.org/chat

Text:

1-800-522-4700

Association of Problem Gambling Service Administrators

www.apgsa.org

Tickets in states with most winners

It has been reported that buying tickets in the state with the most winners will increase your odds of winning a jackpot.

Lottery winners who continue to invest in the game utilize that technique.

How much does Mega Millions cost?

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.

A world record jackpot of $1.537billion was hit in October of 2018 by one ticket sold in South Carolina.

Most winners lose friends

It has been reported that 90 percent of lottery winners lose friends.

Some winners have even reported being exploited by their friends.

States that saw Mega Millions jackpots

In 2010, Mega Millions expanded to cover all US lotteries, including the Virgin Islands.

Jackpots have been awarded in 26 jurisdictions: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

California winners cannot remain anonymous

Some states, like California, entirely forbid lottery winners to remain anonymous.

It is advised to read your state’s regulations regarding lottery winnings before playing for cash.

Can lottery winners remain anonymous?

There are various ways to remain anonymous to claim a lottery prize.

Buying a lottery ticket in a state that does not require winners to come forward is an effective way to conceal your identity.

First Mega Millions drawing participants

Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia were the six states to participate in the first-ever Mega Millions drawing.

The game was called the Big Game at the time.

Winning does not cure depression

A research study found that while winning a few million dollars does uplift moods, the happiness is generally short lived.

The researchers wrote:

“Eventually, the thrill of winning the lottery will itself wear off. If all things are judged by the extent to which they depart from a baseline of past experience, gradually even the most positive events will cease to have an impact as they themselves are absorbed into the new baseline against which further events are judged.”

When was the last Powerball drawing?

A new Powerball drawing occurred on Wednesday.

The new numbers are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays around 11pm ET.

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday.

The numbers are drawn around 11pm ET.

New night, new rules

The Powerball website outlines the rules of the new Monday drawing and the new Double Play feature.

The website reads, “Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The Power Play® add-on feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes and will only apply to prizes won in the Powerball drawing.”

“All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights.”

Is there a lottery age requirement?

People must be 18 or older in order to buy lottery tickets in just about every state in the United States.

The record Powerball jackpot

Powerball set a world record jackpot of $1.586billion in January 2016.

The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Lotto America debuts All Star bonus

The All Star bonus is a feature of the Lotto America Powerball game.

“For an additional $1 per play, the Lotto America All Star Bonus® can multiply your winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times,” says the Powerball website.

“The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing.”

The All Star Bonus does not apply to the Grand Prize, the website adds.

Big payouts for second prize, continued

This huge second-prize payout can happen if the player has purchased the optional Megaplier.

Since October 19, 2013, the website says “there have been 1,140 Match 5 winning tickets worth $1 million or more, and they have been won in almost every jurisdiction in which the game is sold.”

Big payouts for second prize

Mega Millions winners take home huge jackpots, but so can runner-ups.