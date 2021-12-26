ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Best of 2021: Opera

By David Nice
theartsdesk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn innocent caught up in men's scheming: Mané Galoyan as Glyndebourne's Luisa Miller (centre)Richard Hubert Smith. The burden then fell, in England at least, on the country opera houses. It was clear from the start that the operatic heroes of the year would be the administrations of Glyndebourne, Garsington, Grange Park...

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

The latest opera stream is free Lulu

Our performance of Lulu on November 12 was filmed LIVE at La Monnaie De Munt, and the video and sound are now mixed and online for 6 weeks only!. The performance had an extra special energy because the fabulous tenor Wolfgang Ablinger-Sperrhacke literally jumped in at the last moment for our indisposed colleague Florian Hoffman, for the roles of Prinz/Kammerdiener/Marquis.
THEATER & DANCE
musicomh.com

Nabucco @ Royal Opera House, London

Life’s hardly a party for Abigaille in The Royal Opera’s revival of Nabucco. As Omicron tears through London, many theatres are shutting up shop, as the number of crew and performers testing positive makes it impossible for shows to go ahead. The Royal Opera is no exception. Hours before the curtain rose on the first night of Nabucco, they announced that they’d been forced to cancel the two further performances this side of Christmas. Whilst this was a shame, nobody would take issue with such a decision given the trying times we’re living in. Or so you would think. Director of Opera Oliver Mears made a pre-performance announcement from the stage expressing his sadness at having to take this decision, but the health and wellbeing of all the staff at The Royal Opera House was paramount. To that end, and to give the chorus extra protection, it had been agreed that they would sing masked.
THEATER & DANCE
theartsdesk.com

Best of 2021: Classical CDs

My initial shortlist was voluminous but I’ve managed to whittle it down. Warner Classics released two huge box sets collecting recordings made (mostly) for EMI by a pair of conductors famous for productive spells based in London in the 1970s and 80s. André Previn’s discography has already been celebrated in a now-deleted Sony box set, so get this budget priced Warner one now. There’s so much to enjoy here, including demonstration discs of British and Russian music and a brilliant account of Messiaen’s Turangalila. The playing of the 1970s London Symphony Orchestra has its rough edges, but so many of these performances crackle with energy. Equally compendious is the big Riccardo Muti box, tracing the conductor’s work with the Philharmonia in the early 1970s and his EMI Philadelphia Orchestra years. Muti’s Carmina Burana is a blast, as is a famous LP of Respighi’s Roman Trilogy. Plus some glorious Rossini, Schubert, Scriabin and Stravinsky. Neither box set is cheap, but they’re incredibly good value. Decca Eloquence’s celebration of the French conductor Roger Désormière is another set to treasure, and a chance to admire the very individual timbres of the post-war Paris Conservatoire Orchestra in incredibly clear sound. Désormière’s accounts of Poulenc’s Les Biches and Ibert’s Divertissiment are gloriously witty.
MUSIC
Ellsworth American

Opera screening at The Grand Jan. 1

ELLSWORTH — The 2021-22 season of Metropolitan Opera screenings at The Grand continues on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 12:55 p.m. with a showing of “Cinderella.”. Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s “Cendrillon” is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads the cast.
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Mccrystal
interlochenpublicradio.org

Metropolitan Opera: Cinderella

The Metropolitan Opera’s Saturday matinee broadcasts ring in the New Year on January 1st with a new production of a timeless fairy-tale: Cinderella. This adaptation of Jules Massenet’s delightful Cendrillon, sung in English and in 90-minutes for family audiences, brims with the wit, charm, and magic of Charles Perrault’s beloved story.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Rossini to romcoms and Feldman to football: the best classical music and opera of 2021

I was a big fan of Pavel Kolesnikov’s recording of the Goldberg Variations, and it was a pleasure to be once again part of a reasonably big, focused Proms audience to hear him play the work, the same yet different, in the Royal Albert Hall. I had missed the feeling of being part of a group of thousands collectively holding our breath. Yet what’s been more striking than seeing big events return is the way in which some smaller ones have seized their chance: events such as the Oxford Lieder festival, which kept going with a huge programme including some exciting new commissions, efficiently delivered to online audiences and those in the hall. Facing the double whammy of Covid and Brexit, the resilience of the music business even in the face of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s cancelled meetings, cack-handed press releases and general indifference has been quite something. Erica Jeal.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Sarah Crompton’s best dance of 2021

For dancers, not being able to dance isn’t just a denial of their art, but of their existence. As they practised in their kitchens during lockdown, or staged impromptu performances on outdoor stages, you could sense the pent-up energy, the desire to move waiting to be released. Some choreographers...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

English Touring Opera Announces Spring 2022 Performances

(Credit: English Touring Opera official website) The English Touring Opera has announced its 2022 spring performances. Puccini’s “La bohème” features Francesca Chiejina and Paula Sides as Mimì; Jenny Stafford and April Koyejo-Audiger in the role of Musetta; and Luciano Botelho and Thomas Elwin as Rodolfo. The cast is rounded out by Michel de Souza, Jerome Knox, Trevor Eliot Bowes, Themba Mvula, Matthew McKinney, Robert Lewis, and Phil Wilcox. Dionysis Grammenos conducts a production by James Conway and Christopher Moon-Little.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Houses#Opera Singers#Performing#Musical Theater
The Guardian

Susannah Clapp’s best theatre of 2021

It was a year of promises and postponements, of dodgy mask-wearing in the stalls – and of sudden soarings. It was no surprise that Rebecca Frecknall’s spectacular production of Cabaret, with Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne, should prove one of the big excitements of the year – and one of the most expensive. But who in the Pre-Puppet Era (before The Sultan’s Elephant and War Horse) would have thought that a three-and-a-half-metre-tall creature made of wicker and fabric would prove such a powerful reminder of how the theatre can stir hearts and stretch eyes?
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Haydn Foundation Opera Festival Announces 2022 Season

(Credit: Haydn Foundation official website) The Haydn Foundation Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place in Bolzano and Trento. Anna Sowa and Martina Badiluzzi’s opera “Silenzio” features Giulia Zaniboni, Victor Andrini, Pietro Paolo Dinapoli, Margherita Berlanda, and Dorota Jasinska-Urbanska. Performance dates: March 4...
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Slipped Disc

Norway shuts opera for the year

Due to the new rules for infection protection, we are unfortunately cancelling all shows, even the 31st December. We are sending information to everyone who has bought a ticket as soon as we can, but we ask for understanding that this will take some time. The program after the New Year will be clarified later.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ilana Quinn

Prince Philip's deaf mother was treated by Freud and tricked the Nazis

The royal wedding of then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten on November 20th, 1947 at the Westminster Abbey in London was a festive day marked by grand celebrations. Contemporary British newspapers gushed about every aspect of the wedding, from the hundreds of gifts sent to the young couple by well-wishers—the young princess was sent eighty pairs of nylons and a mink coat and silver from Canada—to the mysterious design of her gown.
Telegraph

'Trailblazing' former Radio 1 DJ Janice Long dies aged 66

Janice Long, the “trailblazing” BBC radio and television presenter, has died at the age of 66 after catching pneumonia. The broadcaster, who was the first woman to regularly host Top of the Pops died at her home on Christmas Day, her agent announced yesterday, prompting a wave of tributes from across the world of entertainment.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy