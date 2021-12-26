ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why storytelling is critical in medicine [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I love stories, either told, written, or listened to. Songs tell stories, as does art. Blogs such as the rich content open so many doors for rich conversations. Telling stories is part of who I am. My father loved to tell them, as did my grandfather, whose name I...

www.kevinmd.com

Related
KevinMD.com

Innovation insight and poetry from a physician-technologist [PODCAST]

(Like a teenager setting off an illegal firecracker.) To keep the doctor out of the way. to get on with the business of what you should be,. Or, maybe, next lifetime. And it’s not a business. You fools. The doctor knows what you should be,. when they know what...
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Genetic testing’s emotional impact [PODCAST]

“Finding out I was gene-positive had hit me harder than I could ever have imagined. How was I to know that my decision to get tested would have such an impact on my life? All of the rehearsing I had done in the weeks leading up to my results appointment proved useless. At the genetics clinic that day, the doctor told me most people feel better after about three months. As I sat on the hard plastic hospital chair, staring at the creased piece of paper containing my test results, I thought, That doesn’t seem so bad. Three months isn’t that long.
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

How to navigate residency probation [PODCAST]

“The journey to becoming a physician is generally a linear path. Sure — there are exceptions, but for the most part, you can accurately predict what you will be doing in the future. For example, when you are in high school, the next step is college, then medical school, residency, possibly a fellowship, and finally your first job. (That’s approximately 16-18 years of your life!)
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Listening to patients with our eyes [PODCAST]

“Patients communicate immense amounts of information through body language. The primary understood, universal body language is choking. Anywhere in the world you go, if someone is choking, they use both hands to grab their throats. No matter what country you are in or what language is spoken, you can recognize someone choking and provide aid if trained. Body language is also understood to convey various subconscious emotions – crossed arms can be used by someone who is angry, frustrated, or scared, or shutting down in a conversation; open arms and uncrossed legs can be used by individuals who are open to new ideas, and willing to communicate with those they are talking to.”
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pho
KevinMD.com

Women physicians with infertility [PODCAST]

“Many of us suffer in silence for myriad reasons. Being a physician with infertility presents a perfect storm of stress, anxiety, guilt, and shame – all of which we know don’t contribute to managing any medical problem. Consider what it’s like to undergo a typical cycle of in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Climate change through the lens of an emergency physician [PODCAST]

“The worst part of the climate crisis is that our kids, my kids, may never get to witness the most beautiful parts of our world because they may, and will, cease to exist without our action and power. As I watch my own kids looking out over the ocean on a clear, cool day in awe at the behemoth of wonder before them, I know they are the ones I am fighting the battle against the climate crisis for, and I beg you to fight too.
ENVIRONMENT
KevinMD.com

How digital therapeutics can improve behavioral health [PODCAST]

“To better meet the needs of patients, providers can improve access to treatment and offer more immediate solutions through the use of prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). With technology, providers can now deliver programming aligned with proven mental health treatment methods, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, and connect teens and young adults to an immediate, safe, and effective treatment option.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Two Streams of Conscious Awareness

The self stream involves how we make meaning out of the world and how we attach interpretations, hopes, and fears to our experience. The pure awareness stream refers to the basic experience of "isness," or simply being in the world without memory or desire. Anchoring ourselves in pure awareness allows...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Medicine#Md
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a Māori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.
TV & VIDEOS
Ladders

Learning Ladders: What’s the secret of Ladders’ success?

Here’s why: $100K+ professional careers work best with a support team. And since we’re the leader in the professional-level job search, with visibility to verified recruiters from over 22,000 companies…. …we’re the team all the smart players went with. After all, you work with a team on your professional tasks...
JOBS
mymodernmet.com

Best of 2021: Our Favorite Moments From the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast [Podcast]

Well, that went fast! Another year in the books, and that means another year of podcasting is complete. As we prepare ourselves for the uncertainties of the new year, we thought we’d take some time to reflect on our favorite moments from this past season. We feel so fortunate to have had such an incredible roster of artists come on the show in 2021; so this week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we’re going to look back at some of our favorite moments in a special “2021 Holiday Bonus” episode.
VISUAL ART
kb101fm.com

[PODCAST] Rick & Nick Talk Alternate Casting

The newest podcast episode Rick & Nick Talk Flicks dives down the rabbit hole of “what could have been” had another actor landed a well-known role made famous by somebody else. Download or stream the latest episode (or the 94 archived) here.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
natlawreview.com

Revenue Growth Strategy: Pitch Less, Listen More with Beth Cuzzone [PODCAST]

Your clients are here, are you listening? Rachel meets with Beth Cuzzone of Goulston & Storrs P.C. to discuss how to, "pitch less and listen more," when it comes to law firm growth. We've included a transcript of our conversation below, transcribed by artificial intelligence. The transcript has been lightly...
ECONOMY
lmu.edu

Theatre Arts Students Explore Popular Storytelling Medium in Podcasting Course

As podcasting’s popularity soars, a new elective course in the LMU College of Communication and Fine Arts’ Theatre Arts Department has provided a venue for exploring the flourishing medium. In the fall 2021 semester, 10 students learned about podcasts’ varying structures and genres and how to produce them, then developed and recorded a podcast episode of their own.
EDUCATION
capeandislands.org

Understanding the psychology of radicalization

On The Point's monthly behavioral health show, we delve deeper into the psychology of radicalization. Our guest panel is: social worker Jenny Putnam, and psychiatrists Dr. Marc Whaley and Dr. Jonathan Schwartz. Mindy Todd hosts.
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Leaving academic medicine was a matter of self-respect

“Mom, every time I look in the mirror, I see something different. Sometimes it’s good, and I feel good about myself. But, sometimes it’s not.”. It was well after dinner, and my nine-year-old daughter was perched on the kitchen counter, nibbling on apple slices while I made tea. Her eyes were fixed on her reflection in the mirror across the room, her expression critical.
maryannjacobsen.com

The Role Intuitive Eating Plays at Midlife with Jenn Salib Huber [Podcast]

Intuitive eating is needed more than ever during midlife. That’s because it helps redefine a woman’s relationship with food in ways that create sustainable change. Whether it’s listening to your body, avoiding all or nothing thinking about food, or denouncing diet culture, as my guest says: “it’s really something that needs to come together for most women.”
FITNESS
KevinMD.com

Protein calorie malnutrition is devastating for patients [PODCAST]

“My practice consisted of patients who suffered from serious injuries and illnesses. Concerning the latter, a significant number had cancer, especially breast cancer. The issue all patient groups have in common to a certain degree is protein calorie malnutrition (PCM). The most dramatically affected are those stricken with a malignancy. PCM leads to increased morbidity, mortality, complications, length of hospital stays, and hospital readmissions. As physicians, we must bring awareness to this devastating problem and offer solutions based on education and new product innovation.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

