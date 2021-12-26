ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Australia win toss, bowl in third Ashes Test

By Patrick HAMILTON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ueNz_0dVzdhga00
Pat Cummins is back to captain Australia against England counterpart Joe Root /AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl in the crucial third Ashes Test against England on Sunday.

The home team head into the clash on a cool and overcast day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground leading the five-Test series 2-0 and with all the momentum.

They only need a draw to retain the urn as holders.

Light drizzle delayed the toss by 30 minutes, with play also due to start half an hour late, although the weather is forecast to brighten up.

Australia made two changes from the side that beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide, with Cummins back at the expense of Michael Neser, after the skipper missed the second Test as a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Scott Boland makes his debut aged 32 on his home ground in place of Jhye Richardson, who is still sore after taking five wickets in England's second innings last week.

In earning his Baggy Green cap, Boland becomes the first Indigenous man to play Test cricket for Australia since fellow fast bowler Jason Gillespie.

"We'd earmarked him for a little while," Cummins said of Boland's call-up.

Embattled England made four changes for a Test they must win to keep their Ashes dreams alive.

Zak Crawley was recalled for struggling opener Rory Burns while veteran Jonny Bairstow takes over at number six from Ollie Pope.

Speedster Mark Wood returns after being rested in Adelaide while off-spinner Jack Leach is also back in an attack spearheaded by veteran quick Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad were overlooked.

"We'd have probably done the same," said captain Joe Root of the toss.

"We have an opportunity to put runs on the board early. I expect a reaction this week. We are more than capable of doing it."

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hapless England's Ashes dreams in tatters as Australia pounce

England crashed to 185 all out on day one of the third Test on Sunday, leaving their Ashes dreams on the brink of ruin in the face of a relentless Australian attack. After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders. But those hopes took a near-fatal blow as Australia ripped through England's flimsy batting, with only captain Joe Root (50) and Jonny Bairstow (35) showing resistance. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, back after missing the second Adelaide Test because he was in Covid isolation, and spin king Nathan Lyon both took 3-36.
SPORTS
The Independent

England face uphill battle after more batting woe on day one of Boxing Day Test

England’s batting crumpled once again as they lacked the quality and concentration to compete on day one of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.The tourists turned up for one of the biggest occasions in the cricketing calendar intent on launching a fightback at the MCG following back-to-back defeats, but already seem likely to leave Melbourne with the series gone.A festive crowd of 57,100 saw them bowled out for just 185, outclassed by Pat Cummins in the morning session before self-inflicted wounds from senior men Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler floored them in the afternoon.We are all out for 185.Scorecard:...
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2006: Shane Warne becomes first bowler to take 700 Test wickets

Shane Warne became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets when he reached the landmark on Boxing Day in 2006 and the leg-spinner admitted afterwards: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.”Warne went into the fourth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on 699 wickets, while he revealed in the build-up that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series.The Victorian fittingly reached yet another milestone in front of a Boxing Day crowd of 89,155 with a sharply turning leg-break which spun into the stumps...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Scott Boland
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
David Warner
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Jason Gillespie
Person
Nathan Lyon
AFP

England fight back with key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith

England grabbed the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday, on a day overshadowed by four positive Covid cases within their camp. Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. 
SPORTS
The Independent

England given all-clear to resume third Ashes Test after Covid scare

England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a number of positive Covid-19 test results arising in the tourists’ camp.England players and coaching staff all tested negative after an initial positive result by a “family group” member on Sunday, and as such they were given the all-clear to travel to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of day two of the series’ third Test.A small number of coaching staff and two players outside the starting XI are understood to have remained at the team hotel as a precaution, while the number of positive test results among the...
HEALTH
The Independent

England shake off Covid scares to snare three Australian wickets

England’s bowlers brushed off a chaotic morning of Covid scares to hit back with three Australian wickets on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Ollie Robinson Mark Wood and James Anderson all made breakthroughs at the MCG as they kept the hosts to 131 for four defending their own underpowered total of 185.For once it was Marcus Harris causing England the most problems, with the under-pressure opener unbeaten on 48 at the lunch break.Play was delayed by half-an-hour when it emerged that four of the wider touring party – two from the backroom staff and two family members...
WORLD
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Match Referee#Afp Australia#Ashes Test#Indigenous
The Independent

Third Ashes Test to continue as all England and Australia players return negative Covid test results

Day three of the Boxing Day Ashes Test will go ahead as planned after both teams received a full round of negative Covid-19 results ahead of Tuesday’s action in Melbourne.The match, and the remainder of the series, was plunged into doubt after news that the virus had made its way into England’s wider travelling group but a full round of PCR testing was completed on Monday night with no further positives among the playing group.It is understood there are now six confirmed cases within the England party, which has swelled to over 60 during the Christmas period, comprising three of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Steve Harmison says England facing ‘big inquest’ after Ashes series defeat

Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes careers could be on the line after England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia.Joe Root’s men were bowled out for a paltry 68 as they surrendered the urn on just the third day of the third Test in Melbourne, handing Australia an innings-and-14-runs victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.Harmison has experienced both ends of the Ashes spectrum, being part of the side which famously claimed a long-awaited series win in 2005 and also bowling the first ball of the next series at the Gabba to second slip as England went on to...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test

England flopped on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, with their flimsy batting line-up again under the microscope after being rolled over for 185.Captain Joe Root top-scored with 50 in another otherwise deeply uninspiring card, but was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable.Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris then outstripped England’s best partnership before being parted by James Anderson, with the hosts closing on 61 for one.The duck huntRoot’s Australian conundrumRoot...
SPORTS
The Independent

England lose Ashes 3-0 after falling to defeat on third day in Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes in embarrassing fashion in Melbourne blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings to slump 3-0 behind in just 12 days of cricket.A tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment literally since ball one – when Rory Burns lost his off stump – plumbed new lows as England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test.The final margin of defeat, an innings and 14 runs, was an indictment on every level given they had restricted the hosts to a modest 267.Veteran seamer Scott Boland, who was seventh choice just a few...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘Embarrassing’ England plumb new depths in worst Ashes defeat yet

When it's this hard to know where to begin perhaps it’s best to start with the bare facts.England have lost the third Test against Australia and with it the Ashes series, an outcome seemingly so grimly and unerringly inevitable ever since they got off the plane, inside 12 days.The tourists spent more time in coronavirus quarantine to enter Australia than it took them to lose the urn.After abject displays in Brisbane and Adelaide the more optimistic – or naive – England supporter may well have kidded themselves into believing it couldn't get any worse, but this latest surrender at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root backed to continue as England captain despite Ashes defeat

Joe Root’s future as England captain has come under scrutiny following a torturous Ashes campaign but former batter Mark Ramprakash has backed the Yorkshireman to carry on in the role.An abject batting performance saw England skittled for 68 in Melbourne to lose the third Test, and with it their slim prospects of regaining the urn, by an innings and 14 runs as Australia guaranteed a series win inside 12 days.The manner of their latest defeat was labelled “embarrassing” by former England fast bowler Steve Harmison, with Root among those in the firing line despite amassing 1,708 runs, with six...
SPORTS
AFP

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two matches still to play. England headed to Melbourne knowing they must win to keep the five-Test series alive after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.
SPORTS
The Independent

Golfers given robust performance reviews – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 27.FootballJames Maddison made a Leicester fan’s Christmas.👍🏻🦊 https://t.co/QtDtn7Optu— James Maddison (@Madders10) December 27, 2021Christmas greetings from Kalvin Phillips Hope everyone had an amazing Christmas with their family & friends 🙌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/26tAhZy5lR— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) December 27, 2021Robin Koch sent a message of hope to Leeds fans.We will not return to Elland Road until the new year. By then we will be prepared to get back to winning ways. Everyone...
GOLF
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy