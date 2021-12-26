ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Diamond Head game canceled over Stanford COVID-19 issues

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The Diamond Head Classic championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 issues in the Cardinal camp.

In a tweet, the tournament said Stanford has health and safety protocols within its program and the game “will be declared a no contest.” The Liberty-BYU game was played as scheduled Saturday.

Stanford, which played Liberty on Wednesday night, said on its website that team-related activities are on pause and “the status of future games” will be determined. Its next scheduled game is Jan. 2 against Cal, then Jan. 6 against UCLA, which also has paused team activities because of COVID-19.

A day earlier, Hawaii pulled out of the tournament because of injuries and COVID-19 issues. Coach Eran Ganot said in a release that the program hadn’t had a case in 21 months and that the “priority remains to protect our student-athletes as well as those we compete against.”

On Thursday, the Hawaii Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 issues for the Hawaii football team.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Arrives In Orlando For The Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Florida — The 15th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes arrived in Orlando Sunday to continue preparations for the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl against Kentucky. The bowl system has taken a back set to the college football playoffs but not for Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. Ferentz says the bowls...
IOWA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Bowl#Future Games#Covid#American Football#Diamond Head#Ap#Liberty Byu#Cal
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

What Miami football loses withdrawing from Sun Bowl

The Miami football team announced on Sunday they were withdrawing from the Sun Bowl. Miami had to withdraw due to Covid protocols. The Hurricanes are the fifth team this bowl season to withdraw from their game due to Covid. Coaches, players and the Miami football program all lose out withdrawing from the Sun Bowl.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Miami Hurricanes withdraw from the Sun Bowl

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the Miami Hurricanes have withdrawn from the Sun Bowl. The program is dealing with COVID-19 issues and will now leave Washington State without an opponent for now. McMurphy is also reporting that it’s”unknown” if a replacement will be found for the Cougars....
MIAMI, FL
KCCI.com

Iowa State fans pack airport headed south for Cheez-It Bowl

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fans of the Iowa State Cyclones football team packed the Des Moines International Airport Monday, flying south to attend Wednesday'sCheez-It Bowl in Orlando. The Cyclones will take on Clemson that afternoon. KCCI caught up with a number of fans decked in Cyclone gear boarding a...
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys add three more players to COVID-19 reserves list

The Dallas Cowboys have added offensive tackles Aviante Collins and Isaac Alarcon, plus receiver Brandon Smith to the COVID-19 reserves list. They likely will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. They join cornerback and Jourdan Lewis and receiver Simi Fehoko, both of whom were placed on the list Friday...
NFL
CBS Boston

Harvard’s Road Game Against Kansas Canceled Due To COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) — The Harvard men’s basketball program was set to pay a visit to the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. But that game has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program. “The Ivy League continues to keep the safety of its student-athletes, staff and greater campus communities at the forefront of its decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harvard stated in its release announcing the cancelation. “Campus policies across the league require student-athletes to be fully vaccinated.” The game will not be rescheduled this season, and Kansas is currently looking for an opponent to fill the void. Harvard is currently 8-4 on the season, sitting in third place in the Ivy League.
HARVARD, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

698K+
Followers
367K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy