ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD: 23-year-old man hurt after motorcycle crash

By Stephen Cohn
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATcbc_0dVzd4Xc00
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A 23-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash.

According to Madison police, the crash happened about 12:20 p.m. on Packers Avenue near Schlimgen Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said no one else was taken to a hospital.

The road was closed for about an hour during the investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Packers#Traffic Accident#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All lanes of I-39/90/94 back open in Columbia Co. following crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near Richards Road in Columbia County have reopened following a crash Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 1:20 p.m. At one point, the two left northbound lanes were blocked. All lanes were reported open just before 3 p.m. Further details were not immediately...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Woman who fatally hit pedestrian on East Washington Avenue was driving nearly twice the speed limit

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman faces two felony charges stemming from a fatal crash on the city’s east side earlier this year. Janessa Cardenas, 25, was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by vehicle – use of a controlled substance in connection with the crash that killed 37-year-old Ashley Taylor.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 19 cleared at US 151 in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. The Sun Prairie Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One driver cut in front of another, and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy