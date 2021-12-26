MPD: 23-year-old man hurt after motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. — A 23-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash.
According to Madison police, the crash happened about 12:20 p.m. on Packers Avenue near Schlimgen Avenue.
Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said no one else was taken to a hospital.
The road was closed for about an hour during the investigation.
