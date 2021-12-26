Bulls' Troy Brown: Off injury report

Albert Camus made one of the finest literary achievements of his day in observing that the doomed man is free. In L’Étranger, Meursault was wracked by indifference in all things, up to and including the death of his mother. But he eventually found purpose and even a sense of passion after being sentenced to death. Upon finally seeing the prison chaplain, he chases him out of his cell shouting that only he, Merseault, has any certainty. He learned a fact in finally having his fate revealed to him: there is only one certainty to which humanity can aspire.

