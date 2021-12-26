ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-80 Closed At Donner Pass Due To Heavy Storm

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Due to the intensity of the storm, Interstate 80 has been closed at Donner Pass.

As can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by ActiveNorCal, the road is almost completely obscured by the snowstorm.

The highway is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to low visibility. Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes during travel.

For more information about highway closures, visit the Caltrans website, here.

cbslocal.com

I-80 Remains Closed, Highway 50 Reopens Through Sierra Amid Heavy Snow

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — With snow still a problem, one major highway through the Sierra remain closed on Monday while another reopened. Interstate 80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to low visibility. For local traffic, chains are also required from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line.
PLACERVILLE, CA
iheart.com

I-80 Remains Closed After Record Snowfall

This morning i-80 remain closed as crews dig out from a record-breaking snow fall in the High Sierra. A 51-year-old snowfall record for December has been shattered. Tens of thousands of customers have been without power since Monday in locations scattered throughout the region. It's also been reported that a day after snow knocked out power for tens of thousands of people in Northern California. Pacific Gas and Electric Company report that as of today, 77,200 customers across its Sierra division are still without power. Most of the outages were in Nevada and El Dorado Counties.
TRAFFIC
oilcity.news

Portions of I-80 closed, snow in Casper on Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Tuesday morning is bringing more road closures and very cold temperatures to central and southern Wyoming. A light layer of overnight snow covered Casper on Tuesday morning. Skies are expected to clear early, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper’s high temperature is expected to reach only 23 degrees today.
CASPER, WY
CBS Sacramento

EB I-80 Reopened Through Sierra After Days Of Problems From Heavy Snow

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads. As of early Tuesday afternoon, Caltrans says eastbound Interstate 80 is back open for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. It had been closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend. Westbound I-80 remains closed with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans says. Chain controls also remain in effect from Alta to the Nevada State Line. I-80 EB has reopened to passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles only! R-2...
PLACERVILLE, CA
State
Nevada State
Elko Daily Free Press

Interstate 80 still closed in snowy Sierra Nevada after storm

RENO (AP) — The main interstate highway from San Francisco to Reno remained closed Tuesday for a third day due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area after a winter storm blasted across northern California and Nevada. With highway officials and state police reporting potentially dangerous road conditions,...
NEVADA STATE
KTLA

‘It’s snowmaggedon’: Record-breaking Sierra snow buries towns

“Snowbound” was not a term Stephen Kulieke thought he would hear at the end of California’s driest year in a century, but that’s precisely the position the Sierra City resident found himself in this week. “It’s snowmaggedon,” said Kulieke, 71, whose mountain cabin was piled under at least 4 feet of powder Monday afternoon amid record-breaking snowfall in […]
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

EB I-80 Reopened Through Sierra After Days Of Problems From Heavy Snow

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads. As of early Tuesday afternoon, Caltrans says eastbound Interstate 80 is back open for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. It had been closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend.
PLACERVILLE, CA
WSB Radio

'So difficult': Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Pacific Northwest and Sierra Nevada grappled Tuesday with another day of snow, ice and unseasonable cold that has disrupted traffic, caused closures and forced people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters. Across western Washington and Oregon, officials and private groups opened emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Avalanche Blocks I-80 to Tahoe for Foreseeable Future

A snowstorm bringing whiteout blizzard conditions has set off an avalanche in the Lake Tahoe area that left Highway 89 and I-80 closed in both directions. Authorities shut down a 70-mile span of I-80, from Colfax through Lake Tahoe and up to the Nevada state line, CBS SF reports. Meanwhile, the Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee put out a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area that lasts through Tuesday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
fox5ny.com

Out-of-town visitors still stranded in snow-struck Sierra

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - With snowbanks towering more than a story high and blizzard conditions making driving difficult, there are plenty of Christmas holiday travelers who haven't been able to leave the Sierra and find their way home. Interstate 80 had been closed since Saturday from the town of Colfax...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Tens Of Thousands Powerless As Snow Piles Up In Placer, Nevada Counties

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — In Nevada and Placer Counties, tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers have been left powerless as temperatures drop and more severe weather comes our way. One local fire district is calling for a local emergency declaration because first responders are having so much trouble getting to calls for service. The heavy snow coming down is hitting foothill communities with a knockout punch, snapping trees and downing power lines. Snow plows were busy keeping roads clear as Nevada City and Grass Valley streets were left in the dark. PG&E crews could be seen assessing the damage block...
NEVADA STATE
