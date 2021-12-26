ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash in east El Paso

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xcLf_0dVzcmLg00

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was killed in a Christmas Day crash with another vehicle in east El Paso.

The deadly wreck happened at George Dieter and Rexter around 4:45 p.m.

Traffic investigators were summoned to the scene to determine what led up to the crash, and officers closed off George Dieter, starting at Vista Del Sol, to motorists.

It was the second traffic fatality of the Christmas holiday weekend thus far in El Paso. The other involved a rollover crash at Gateway East and Burgundy on Christmas Eve.

The post Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 6

MWMDTexas
2d ago

Christmas 🎄 or other holiday deaths scar the families for life when they lose their loved ones on a holiday, day, but Christmas seems to be the very worst one of all, especially if the children are younger, so have had fewer Christmas’ spent with their mom or dad. Makes it harder to “move on”, or accept the death when that holiday is advertised nonstop on TV, radio, internet, or news print starting as early as August no less. So sad for the family and hopefully, someday soon, they will be able to heal from this tragedy and be able to face a Christmas once again without crying themselves to sleep.

Reply
2
 

