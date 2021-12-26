ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano eruption on Canary Islands declared over after three months of activity

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The eruption of a volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands in Spain was officially been declared over Saturday after 85 days of activity, including expelling tons of lava and gases.

"What I want to say today can be said with just four words: The eruption is over," Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez said at a news conference.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the end at the Cumbre Vieja volcano as "the best Christmas present".

"We will continue working together, all the institutions, to relaunch the wonderful island of La Palma and repair the damage caused," he posted on Twitter.

The Spanish government has promised $255 million in assistance for people living on the island.

No injuries were linked to the eruption in the area of 80,000 residents. More than 1,300 homes were destroyed, as well as churches, schools and banana platations.

Many residents remained in their homes to avoid the gases and other evacuated.

No earth tremors had been reported since Dec. 13, which is the longest non-activity since the volcano began.

Perez held off making an official declaration because experts wanted to be sure the eruption had stopped.

The eruption on Sept. 19 was the first since 1971.

"The risks remain," Perez said, noting there are still gases, ashes and heat.

La Palma was formed three to four million years ago. Its base is 13,123 feet below sea level and reaches a height of 7,959 feet above sea level.

The Canary Islands are located in the Atlantic Ocean, southwest of Spain and northwest of Africa in front of the coast of Morocco.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

