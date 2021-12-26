ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis returns for Christmas Day win

By Chris Conley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) – Giannis Antetokounmpo, after missing ten days in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, returned on Christmas Day to spark a 117-113 Bucks win over the Celtics. Giannis has 36 points and...

