ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Bombshell About The State Of Her Love Life After Divorce

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrImu_0dVzbtFK00
Splash News

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel following her ongoing divorce from 45-year-old music manager Brandon Blackstock, as the 39-year-old former American Idol winner told Andy Cohen on the Monday, December 13th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she will be “single forever.”

The “Underneath the Tree” singer told the Watch What Happens Live host that she is unable to see “red flags” in prospective new boyfriends, and always seems to give them the benefit of the doubt, which doesn’t work out well in the long run!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQtJi_0dVzbtFK00

"I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day,'" she told Cohen, who as it turns out, has the complete opposite approach to dating. Cohen said that he tends to "cut and run" at the first sign of a red flag, a trait which Clarkson said she hoped would "rub off" on her.

"We should hang out so that rubs off on me," the "Stronger" singer said. The pair then went on to disagree on whether going out for cocktails is a good idea for the first few dates – Cohen gave it a thumbs up, but Clarkson had a very different answer! She said: "I don’t know. I might be more of a coffee person. I don’t know if I’m willing to invest in an evening with you yet. I’ll be single forever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP5UK_0dVzbtFK00

Ignoring so-called red flags seems to be something that's always on the "Since U Been Gone" singer's mind at the moment, as she also referenced her inability to spot them in an interview on the Love Someone with Delilah podcast on Tuesday, December 14th. Although she said that (despite the pain and heartache) she has "no regrets" about her past relationships, Kelly did joke that she "collects" red flags!

"I regret nothing. Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, ’cause we can do hard things," the Voice coach said on the podcast. "But also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: OK, I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose," she continued, before joking that she almost named her latest album, "Red Flag Collector." She added: "I mean … I’m just collecting them. I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them." Poor Kelly! Although Kelly and Brandon have been declared single since August this year, their divorce is still ongoing!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Andy Cohen
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
KISS 104.1

Why Kelly Clarkson Will Never Get Married Again

Kelly Clarkson isn't counting out love just yet, but she definitely doesn't plan on ever tying the knot again. On Tuesday (Dec. 14), the "Stronger" singer spoke about her current mindset regarding dating and relationships on the Love Someone With Delilah podcast. Right now, Clarkson is only focused on her...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshell#Love Life#Red Flags#American Idol#Delilah
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Just Got Hit With A Legal Setback Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

One of the biggest points of contention in Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce seems to be their ranch property in Montana. The couple’s split has been mired in lawsuits, custody battles and debates over their prenuptial agreement, to be sure. But the Montana ranch, where the couple quarantined together during the early stretch of the COVID pandemic, continues to be an issue, and it was Clarkson who suffered a setback this time in regards to the property.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Orange Gown & More Gorgeous Looks During Her Holiday Special

Kelly Clarkson is more than ready for the holidays. The host/singer extraordinaire wows in a number of stunning looks during her ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ special. Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Christmas spirit with her holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which premieres December 1. This holiday spectacular will feature incredible performances, special guests, and more. The singer makes a number of amazing wardrobe changes throughout the special.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Watch: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson deliver jaw-dropping covers of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, more

There is nothing in this world Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson can't sing. The first episode of NBC's new comedic music game show "That's My Jam," hosted by Jimmy Fallon, aired Monday, and one segment called "Mixtape Medley" pitted Clarkson and Grande against each other in a competition to see who can cover "all-time classic diva tracks" better.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kelly Clarkson Shut Down In Attempt To Evict Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock From Montana Ranch In Nasty Divorce Battle

Kelly Clarkson's request to have her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock evicted from the Montana ranch they once shared was reportedly denied by a judge. “Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” a source told Us Weekly. "He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Kelly Clarkson Dazzles With ‘Blessed’ On ‘Fallon’

Kelly Clarkson is bringing the festivities to late night. For, the original ‘American Idol’ took to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to perform her song ‘Blessed.’ Adorned in a burgundy dress with silver bows, she delivered the holiday tune. ‘Blessed’ appears on Clarkson’s...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy