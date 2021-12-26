Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Bombshell About The State Of Her Love Life After Divorce

Splash News

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel following her ongoing divorce from 45-year-old music manager Brandon Blackstock, as the 39-year-old former American Idol winner told Andy Cohen on the Monday, December 13th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she will be “single forever.”

The “Underneath the Tree” singer told the Watch What Happens Live host that she is unable to see “red flags” in prospective new boyfriends, and always seems to give them the benefit of the doubt, which doesn’t work out well in the long run!

"I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day,'" she told Cohen, who as it turns out, has the complete opposite approach to dating. Cohen said that he tends to "cut and run" at the first sign of a red flag, a trait which Clarkson said she hoped would "rub off" on her.

"We should hang out so that rubs off on me," the "Stronger" singer said. The pair then went on to disagree on whether going out for cocktails is a good idea for the first few dates – Cohen gave it a thumbs up, but Clarkson had a very different answer! She said: "I don’t know. I might be more of a coffee person. I don’t know if I’m willing to invest in an evening with you yet. I’ll be single forever."

Ignoring so-called red flags seems to be something that's always on the "Since U Been Gone" singer's mind at the moment, as she also referenced her inability to spot them in an interview on the Love Someone with Delilah podcast on Tuesday, December 14th. Although she said that (despite the pain and heartache) she has "no regrets" about her past relationships, Kelly did joke that she "collects" red flags!

"I regret nothing. Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, ’cause we can do hard things," the Voice coach said on the podcast. "But also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: OK, I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose," she continued, before joking that she almost named her latest album, "Red Flag Collector." She added: "I mean … I’m just collecting them. I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them." Poor Kelly! Although Kelly and Brandon have been declared single since August this year, their divorce is still ongoing!