ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Spurs Assistant Becky Hammon Targeted for Aces, Liberty Jobs

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjGF8_0dVzavyZ00

The Spurs' assistant coach has been with San Antonio for the past six seasons and has mutual interest in making the jump to the WNBA.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With the Spurs fighting on the periphery of the hunt to make the playoffs, the team's top assistant coach could be on the move.

Becky Hammon is reportedly being targeted as a potential head coach by the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty of the WNBA, according to Chantel Jennings and Shams Charania of The Athletic . Hammon has mutual interest in making a move.

The Liberty parted ways with head coach Walt Hopkins after two seasons earlier this month, though the Aces job is currently occupied by veteran coach Bill Laimbeer. Should Hammon accept the Las Vegas job, Laimbeer will reportedly move into a different role within the organization.

Hammon, 44, has been an assistant with the Spurs for the past six seasons, and has been at the front of the team’s bench since 2018. She spent half of her 16-year playing career with the Liberty, and was a six-time WNBA All-Star.

Hammon has been the head coach of the Spurs during the summer league in past seasons, and filled in during the regular season last year when Gregg Popovich was ejected on Dec. 30, 2020.

In an interview with SI’ s Michael Pina in August, Hammon reaffirmed her desire to one day be a head coach, adding that she’s learned a lot from the process of interviewing for head coaching jobs in the NBA.

“I think I get better every time I go through it and walk through that door. But at the end of the day, an organization is gonna hire me because I’m the best coach for the job,” Hammon said. “And all the stuff that comes after that will come. There’s no stopping that tidal wave. And I think, for me, it’s always a fine line of not overlooking or underestimating or downplaying the moment. But my primary focus has to be to become the best coach that I can be, and be there for my players, for whatever organization is the right fit for me.”

More Basketball Coverage:

Comments / 4

Related
Laredo Morning Times

REPORT: Two WNBA teams 'seriously' pursuing Spurs coach Becky Hammon

Trailblazing Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is being sought out by two WNBA teams. Hammon, a former WNBA star who is newly eligible for the basketball hall of fame, is being "seriously" pursued by the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, according to The Athletic's sources. The Athletic reports...
BASKETBALL
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Learn how Te’a Cooper protected mental health, self-love after Dwight Howard split

Te’a Cooper has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. As she led McEachern High School to a girl’s basketball championship in metro Atlanta, a camera crew followed her around on MTV’s “True Life” for the “I’m Being Recruited” episode. She went on to play at Tennessee, South Carolina, and Baylor before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2020 WNBA season. Off the court, she dated NBA star Dwight Howard, and the two even reportedly got married in a private ceremony. In April, she confirmed during an Instagram Live session that she and Howard had broken up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Becky Hammon
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Don’t disrespect him like that…” Stephen Curry defends and praises Otto Porter for his growth since he joined Warriors

On Christmas Day, Golden State Warriors defeated Phoenix Suns by 116-107. Stephen Curry carried the dubs towards victory for most of the game and has performed incredibly well. However, in the fourth quarter, Otto Porter performed exceptionally and scored about 19 points which left everyone amazed. Otto Porter’s performance shocks...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#The Las Vegas Aces#New York Liberty#Si
CinemaBlend

Forget Basketball, Scottie Pippen Claims There's Another Sport He Could've Beaten Michael Jordan At

Over the past few months, Scottie Pippen hasn’t held back in sharing his true feelings on former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has been adamant about his displeasure with Jordan’s involvement in the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance, which (to many) seemed to be the launching point for his critiques. And since then, he’s also shared comments on his on-court partner’s impact on the game. Now, Pippen is throwing some more shade at his colleague, as he believes he once could’ve bested Jordan in another sport.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time records of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant on Christmas Day

LeBron James passed Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant as the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. James' 13th point of the first half, coming on a free throw with 3 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the second quarter, gave him 396 career points on the holiday, eclipsing Bryant's 395. James would finish with 39 points for the Lakers in Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy