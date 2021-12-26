ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Murder Suspect Has To Submit DNA

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGa9K_0dVzaLdl00

Ariel Robinson , the former Worst Cooks in America Season 20 winner on the Food Network who stands accused of homicide by child abuse, has been ordered to submit to a DNA test, according to online court records.

Robinson was arrested in January of this year for the death of Victoria Rose Smith, who had been placed in Robinson’s care by the South Carolina Dept. of Social Services. No trial date has been set, but is expected by the summer.

The accused was the winner of the reality competition Worst Cooks in America on the Food Network. That season’s finale aired Aug. 2, 2020, and saw Robinson win $25,000 and a Food Network cooking set.

The episodes featuring her were subsequently pulled by the network from online and on-demand media in the wake of the arrest.

Victoria Rose Smith was scheduled to be adopted by Robinson five days after her murder.

Jerry Robinson, Ariel Robinson’s husband, has also been charged with homicide by child abuse in the case, but is out on $150,000 bail. His trial is also not scheduled. He is under house arrest with a GPS monitoring syste.

Jerry Robinson told investigators that his wife frequently beat Smith and claimed he was outside of the house when he heard his wife hitting the little girl with a belt on the day she died.

Ariel Robinson later claimed that the girl died from drinking too much water. Smith died from multiple blunt-force injuries after being found unresponsive at the Robinson’s house on the afternoon of Jan. 14, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Her adoption by the Robinsons had been scheduled to be formalized five days after her death, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

The order for Ariel Robinson’s DNA collection was issued on Nov. 29, according to court records.

Ariel Robinson has been held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center in South Carolina.

Four other children who lived with the Robinsons, including two boys biologically related to Victoria, are under state care.

Comments / 68

BGONEidiot45
3d ago

With 5 children, 3 of which were placed in her care there is a major break down in the system that should be held accountable. Child services obviously didnt do there job and now a child is dead. Those that failed at their job should be her roommates in prison.

Reply(4)
61
Holly Gilbert
3d ago

Wow they take kids away from there mom and dad to give them to these people and what they do is tramatized the kids more make them confused and in some cases they kill the kids I feel so bad for any child that has to be put in one of these homes that they just get hurt more and more cuz they get dropped of at these houses and the worker comes back if they feel like it or they never go back to check on these kids

Reply(9)
24
crystal hill
3d ago

that poor girl couldn't be with her real parents then she's put in this mess. she probably never had a days peace in her short life. so very sad

Reply(3)
17
Related
Deadline

Suspect In Jackie Avant’s Death Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Charge – Update

UPDATED: After week’s worth of court delays, an ex-con pleaded not guilty today to murder and other counts in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of celebrated music executive Clarence Avant, during a robbery at the couple’s Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills. Aariel Maynor of Los Angeles, 29, is charged in the slaying of Jacqueline Avant, 81, who was shot at about 2:25 a.m. Dec. 1 inside her home. He is also accused of shooting at a security guard — who was not wounded — during the robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Maynor was charged...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Attending Fan Convention

The actor who played Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, was arrested while in Oklahoma for a fan convention this month, according to local news reports. Devin Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December for an appearance at OKC Pop Christmas Con, a two-day event where he was billed as one of the main attractions. According to reports, the actor and his girlfriend were out drinking when they were approached by two women asking for his autograph. Ratray’s girlfriend reportedly gave the women autographed cards for free. That decision later...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
fox8live.com

Female suspect wanted for attempted murder in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A woman is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a mall in LaPlace Friday (Dec. 17). St. John Parish Sheriff’s office says Ralaysia Moore is the suspect in the shooting. Just after 8 p.m., deputies were working a detail...
LAPLACE, LA
wbtw.com

Judge dismisses Georgia murder charges for suspects arrested after true crime tv show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Seventeen years after Kirby Smith was shot to death in his Columbus automobile repair shop, the two prime suspects are now free from prosecution. Superior Court Judge Gil McBride issued a sweeping ruling late Wednesday. He dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Smith’s estranged wife, Rebecca Haynie, and her friend, Donald Keith Phillips, can never be tried for Smith’s murder.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna#Child Abuse#Cooking#Food Network#The Food Network#The South Carolina Dept#Social Services#Gps#The Solicitor S Office
GV Wire

Meet the Woman Who Solves America’s Most Baffling Murders

CeCe Moore lives on a hill in coastal California, about an hour’s drive south of Los Angeles. She first had a career in musical theater. Now she is one of the country’s most sought-after crime solvers because of a forensic technique that amazes veteran detectives. Using genetic genealogy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Judge bars prosecution of 2004 Georgia murder suspects

A Georgia judge has thrown out murder charges against two people who were arrested in a 2004 killing, barring the state from ever charging them again. Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride on Wednesday dismissed charges against Rebecca Haynie and Donald Keith Phillips in the death of William Kirby Smith Jr. in Columbus.
GEORGIA STATE
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a woman who is charged in connection with the death of 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore earlier this year. Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect in Greater Cincinnati. She is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children, which are felonies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH
wflx.com

Murder suspect to deputy: 'I killed that mother (expletive)'

When asked if he understood why he was being booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge, Semmie Williams Jr. told a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy, "Yeah, I killed that mother (expletive) and I'll kill you too," according to a deputy's report reviewed by Contact 5 on Wednesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy