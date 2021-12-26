ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Strong winds cause Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close for several hours

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jT6Ob_0dVzaGE800

PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) — A spokesperson with Cave-in-Rock tells us their ferry service needed to be shut down for several hours on Christmas morning.

The spokesperson says the ferry shutdown around 11 a.m. due to strong winds, but re-opened at 4:45 p.m.

Reports show that winds speeds clocked in over 30 miles per hours at times in the area.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is open and operating on their regular schedule, officials say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

IEMA to winter travelers: know before you go

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is encouraging travelers this weekend to be aware of the impending winter weather. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rain and snow are likely to impact portions of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paducah, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Debris and Destruction: Cleanup efforts continue in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) — As the debris cleanup continues in Hopkins County, residents will finally start seeing a noticeable difference. And you may be wondering, where does all the debris go? Officials say the debris is sorted into piles of building materials, vegetation, appliances, hazardous waste and electronics and taken to a landfill. “We […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Ferry#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana town to seek reimbursement after corncob, hay fire

WINDFALL, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a small central Indiana town plan to seek reimbursement from a straw storage business after fire crews spent weeks fighting a fire smoldering amid corncobs and straw bales. Windfall Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said the smoky fire was first reported Dec. 16 and was still burning over the weekend on […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Have historic Route 66 objects? Illinois State Museum needs your help!

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) announced a new collecting initiative, which looks to expand the Museum’s collection of Route 66 historic objects. The initiative comes in preparation for an exhibit opening in 2026 celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road. Officials say the Museum is looking for items that help […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Schnucks donates $125K to help tornado victims

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (WEHT) — Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross announced Monday that Schnucks customers and the company donated $125,000 to support Midwest tornado victims. Schnucks’ customers donated $113,000 through the week-long “Round up at the Register” campaign, which ended on Dec. 19. The campaign allowed customers to choose to round up their grocery […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigate fatal shooting, killer at large

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD responded to a shooting at N Third Ave and W Oregon St around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. According to police reports, officers located an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds lying in theroad near a vehicle. Authorities say the victim passed away his injuries at the hospital. While detectives were gathering witness […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

If you had COVID-19 before, you might get it again

INTERNATIONAL (WEHT) – Unlike some diseases, it seems as if Coronavirus might be an exception to the “infected once, never again” rule. This new surge in cases throughout the globe comes as a new study suggests that having COVID-19 in the past might cause a COVID survivor to fall ill with COVID once more. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky roads ranked 4th best roads in nation

(CONSUMERAFFAIRS.COM) – A new study from ConsumerAffairs has ranked road conditions in each state by analyzing government reports and email surveys. According to the study, Rhode Island has the worst roads in the nation due to a low highway maintenance budget. The study has also said that Kansas has the best road conditions, followed by […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Law enforcement warns of FEMA impersonators

MUHLENBURG CO. Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement is currently investigating reports of individuals impersonating FEMA representatives, officials say. There are several signs to let you distinguish a real FEMA representative from a fraudulent one. Officials say FEMA representatives will make appointments before coming to your home and also travel in pairs. Any FEMA representative will […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WEHT/WTVW

COVID-19 tests in high demand heading into New Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New Year’s Eve is typically known for its fun parties and family gatherings; but when it comes to COVID-19, health officials say to not let your guard down. If you have a runny nose or sore throat before heading out, the Chief Medical Officer of Deaconess Clinic says getting tested can […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy