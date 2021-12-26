Strong winds cause Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close for several hours

PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) — A spokesperson with Cave-in-Rock tells us their ferry service needed to be shut down for several hours on Christmas morning.

The spokesperson says the ferry shutdown around 11 a.m. due to strong winds, but re-opened at 4:45 p.m.

Reports show that winds speeds clocked in over 30 miles per hours at times in the area.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is open and operating on their regular schedule, officials say.

