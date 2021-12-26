ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Hoosiers help out damaged Kentucky communities

By Zeke Torres
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUyby_0dVzaDZx00

BENTON, Ky (WTWO/WAWV) —After a devastating tornado hit parts of Western Kentucky, communities are slowly rebuilding. Since December 10, multiple organizations have flooded the area to help in any way they can.

Sherry Fagner, Indiana Region Mass Care Lead with the Red Cross says the focus is on immediate individual needs, including shelter, clothing and food.

“There’s been a lot of generosity and we are able to provide more assistance then what is normally provided, so that’s all coming,” Fagner said.

But, through devastation, there’s hope and an overwhelming outreach to help those who need it most.

“It has been enormous, the efforts across the country and right here locally has just been enormous. It is great to see an outpour for a community that truly needs it,” She said.

Fagner adds the best way to help affected areas is to financially support a non-profit or charity of your choice.

“Those unsolicited goods are piling up. There are tons of goods that are out there, that’s not always good,” She stated.

Helping His Hands Disaster Relief, based in Vincennes, touched down in the Blue Grass State shortly after the storms hit.

Founder, Scott Shipman, says the organization is focusing on clean-up efforts and individual assistance.

“It’s really kind of hard to put into words. Like I always tell everyone, I would hope that if I went through this there’d be people helping me like we’re helping them,” Shipman said.

Multiple trailers with supplies have come from the Vincennes community.

Dan Short, Deputy Sheriff in Knox County describes the contributions as a stepping stone towards restoration.

“A situation that is this catastrophic, it’ll eat up the resources you have in a local community. You can’t just make it back up by yourself. It’s going to take help from Helping His Hands and other organizations that have stepped up. It’s fantastic when everyone puts their differences aside, whatever that may be and come together as a family.” Short said.

For more ways to help areas affected, click this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana town to seek reimbursement after corncob, hay fire

WINDFALL, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a small central Indiana town plan to seek reimbursement from a straw storage business after fire crews spent weeks fighting a fire smoldering amid corncobs and straw bales. Windfall Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said the smoky fire was first reported Dec. 16 and was still burning over the weekend on […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
City
Benton, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

High threat situations now safer for EPD thanks to recent donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says thanks to recent donations, their officers will be little safer tonight. EPD says they’ve invested in special threat ballistic vests and helmets for their officers, which can help protect them from serious threats. According to officials, the extra protection is used when there is an active […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

State Representative Gibbons-Prunty not running again

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A State Representative has decided to sit out the next election. State Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty is not running for State House District 15. This district includes Muhlenberg County and southeast Hopkins County. She was first elected in 2017.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky roads ranked 4th best roads in nation

(CONSUMERAFFAIRS.COM) – A new study from ConsumerAffairs has ranked road conditions in each state by analyzing government reports and email surveys. According to the study, Rhode Island has the worst roads in the nation due to a low highway maintenance budget. The study has also said that Kansas has the best road conditions, followed by […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#Western Kentucky#Extreme Weather#Wtwo#The Red Cross
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana American Water makes largest acquisition in two decades

LOWELL, Ind. (WEHT) —  Indiana American Water announced Tuesday the acquisition of the Lowell water system in northwest Indiana. A spokesperson says the purchase adds approximately 4,000 water customers to the company’s customer base, which represents a population of nearly 11,000 residents. “The acquisition of this system will help hold future rates down for Lowell customers […]
BUSINESS
WEHT/WTVW

Have historic Route 66 objects? Illinois State Museum needs your help!

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) announced a new collecting initiative, which looks to expand the Museum’s collection of Route 66 historic objects. The initiative comes in preparation for an exhibit opening in 2026 celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road. Officials say the Museum is looking for items that help […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana DNR to campers: Beware of third-party scam

Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating a possible scam involving campsite bookings. The scammer has been fraudulently advertising and renting out campsites to Hoosiers, who then find the site they think they reserved and paid for is not available.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs students return to in-person classes January

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — The devastating December tornado put many people’s lives on hold, with rebuild efforts ongoing ever since. Now, there’s a little light at the end of the tunnel as students from Dawson Springs will be able to return to in-person classes early next year. Hopkins County Schools and Dawson Springs Independent […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
WEHT/WTVW

Schnucks donates $125K to help tornado victims

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (WEHT) — Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross announced Monday that Schnucks customers and the company donated $125,000 to support Midwest tornado victims. Schnucks’ customers donated $113,000 through the week-long “Round up at the Register” campaign, which ended on Dec. 19. The campaign allowed customers to choose to round up their grocery […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigate fatal shooting, killer at large

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD responded to a shooting at N Third Ave and W Oregon St around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. According to police reports, officers located an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds lying in theroad near a vehicle. Authorities say the victim passed away his injuries at the hospital. While detectives were gathering witness […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Suburban Lions Club collects donation for storm-ravaged Kentucky

RIVERSIDE, Ill — As many of celebrated the holiday this weekend, families in Mayfield, Kentucky and parts of southern Illinois continued clean up and recovery efforts from the devastating tornado outbreak earlier this month. Members of the District 1-A Lions Club spent Sunday collecting donations and filling a trailer that will go to Kentucky to […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Debris and Destruction: Cleanup efforts continue in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) — As the debris cleanup continues in Hopkins County, residents will finally start seeing a noticeable difference. And you may be wondering, where does all the debris go? Officials say the debris is sorted into piles of building materials, vegetation, appliances, hazardous waste and electronics and taken to a landfill. “We […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

COVID-19 tests in high demand heading into New Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New Year’s Eve is typically known for its fun parties and family gatherings; but when it comes to COVID-19, health officials say to not let your guard down. If you have a runny nose or sore throat before heading out, the Chief Medical Officer of Deaconess Clinic says getting tested can […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois is still trying to “rebuild”

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is still trying to “rebuild Illinois.” “This past year was perhaps the most eventful in the history of IDOT,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “Because of Rebuild Illinois, we made history in 2021 with generational improvements to highways, bridges, rail, transit, waterways, airports as […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky Board of Education’s new member revealed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — A new addition to Kentucky Board of Education has been announced. Former Johnson County Superintendent Steve Trimble is ready to begin advocating for all of Kentucky’s children as the newest member of the Kentucky Board of Education, a spokesperson says. On Dec. 22, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Trimble to the KBE, […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana’s RV industry sets unprecedented record

ELKHART, Ind. (WEHT) — This year saw a boom in U.S. RV sales, resulting in records being broken along the way. As a result, northern Indiana’s RV industry saw its highest-ever annual production mark. RV Industry Association numbers show that factories shipped nearly 560,000 units by the end of November, which already topped the previous […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy