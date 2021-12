Hi folks, this is Fidel. Once in a while, I’ll ask someone to guest write the main story of the newsletter. This is one of those instances. I’ve asked my good friend Roberto José Andrade Franco to fill in. Roberto is a writer from El Paso. He is a National Magazine Award finalist, has been featured in “The Best American Sports Writing,” and wrote the oral history of the Chavez vs. De La Hoya fight, which you should read. He also believes menudo should be eaten with bolillos instead of tortillas, but don’t hold that against him. You can also find him on Twitter at @R_AndradeFranco.

