ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints add defensive end, 3 coaches to COVID list

By Aaron S. Lee
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLPcr_0dVzZrTc00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints have announced yet another player and three coaches placed on the NFL’s Reserve/Covid-19 list:

  • Granderson, Carl (DE)
  • Cory Robinson  (Asst. Def. Backs)
  • Zach Strief (Asst. Off. Line)
  • Sterling Moore (Coaching intern)
WATCH: Coach Payton, Ian Book talk COVID-stricken prep for Dolphins

The coaches are not expected to be in attendance during Monday night’s home game inside the Caesars Superdome against the Miami Dolphins (7-7).

Their game day duties will be shared by the coaches on their respective sides of the offensive and defensive coaching staff.

The Saints had already made two previous announcements regarding more than a dozen players and coaches added to the COVID list in the past 48 hours, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian , as well as defensive standouts Demario Davis, Malcolm Jenkins, Jeff Heath and more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Saints defense battles, Dolphins offense prevails

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Saints did what they could with what they had. New Orleans was without 15 starters from COVID, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagavailoa had himself a game. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards.  Since week 9 Tagavailoa has the highest completion percentage in the NFL at 74. However, […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Heath
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Ian Book
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Win (out) and you’re in: Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs ahead of Monday night game at Saints

The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...
NFL
WWL-AMFM

A Saints game for the ages

Saints fans: You couldn’t write a better movie plot than tonight’s Saints-Miami matchup. Picture This: An untested rookie leads his team into battle against a surging foe that has claimed victory in its last six battles.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins add two more to the COVID list on Sunday before matchup with the Saints

Heading into their Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins are adding two more offensive players to the reserve/COVID list. Wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley will miss the game after being placed on the list Sunday afternoon. The two join cornerback Justin Coleman, linebacker Duke Riley, center Greg Mancz, guard Robert Jones, tight end Cethan Carter, and wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (IR) as players with COVID-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Reserve Covid 19
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
NFL
FanSided

Will Saints game vs. Dolphins get postponed from Monday due to COVID?

The Saints have almost two dozen players on the COVID list. Will the NFL have to postpone their Monday Night Football meeting with the Dolphins?. Few NFL teams are facing a COVID outbreak as big as the Saints this week with 21 players finding their way onto the COVID list ahead of their game with the Dolphins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy