Saints add defensive end, 3 coaches to COVID list

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints have announced yet another player and three coaches placed on the NFL’s Reserve/Covid-19 list:

Granderson, Carl (DE)

Cory Robinson (Asst. Def. Backs)

Zach Strief (Asst. Off. Line)

Sterling Moore (Coaching intern)

The coaches are not expected to be in attendance during Monday night’s home game inside the Caesars Superdome against the Miami Dolphins (7-7).



Their game day duties will be shared by the coaches on their respective sides of the offensive and defensive coaching staff.

The Saints had already made two previous announcements regarding more than a dozen players and coaches added to the COVID list in the past 48 hours, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian , as well as defensive standouts Demario Davis, Malcolm Jenkins, Jeff Heath and more.

