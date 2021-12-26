ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime signs up to play Montpellier in 2022

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime has signed up to play Montpellier in 2022, the tournament announced on Friday. Auger-Aliassime, 21, is set to make his second appearance on the indoor hard courts of Montpellier. Auger-Aliassime made his Montpellier debut in 2020, when he made the round-of-16 before losing to Pierre-Hugues...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Tennis World Usa

'The most important for Novak Djokovic was...', says former WTA star

The answer, a shot in which the strongest tennis players make the difference. This aspect emerged from the statistics concerning the year 2021 of all the best athletes, released by the ATP tour. A figure that demonstrates how Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, two of the three players currently with 20 Grand Slam titles on the board (the other is of course Roger Federer), are the points of reference under this special heading: neutralizing effectiveness and the power of the opponent's serve is a weapon of fundamental importance to bring the exchange in one's favor and win it, even more so in these years in which the serve has become indispensable to obtain satisfactory results in tournaments.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu set to 'become youngest ever MBE recipient'

British tennis star Emma Raducanu is set to become the youngest ever MBA recipient, according to The Mirror. Raducanu, 19, put up an astonishing run at the US Open to claim her maiden Grand Slam title. Also, Raducanu made tennis history as she became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic plays tennis with his neighbors

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly the man of the moment in the world of tennis. The number one in the world announced a few hours ago that he will not participate in the ATP Cup and now doubts are growing about his presence at the Australian Open 2022. The Balkan champion...
TENNIS
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

