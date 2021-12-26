ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Local athletes share Christmas lists

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3as5tW_0dVzZ16R00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy Holidays from the 18 Sports team.

Christmas is here and the 18 Sports team asked local athletes what was on their Christmas list this year. Gift ideas included snowboards, a good dinner, and Madden NFL 22.

Check out what local athletes hoped to find under their Christmas tree this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Horseheads artist Chris Bell designs cleats worn in NFL game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the opportunity of a lifetime for one local artist. To many, Horseheads is small town big dreams. It’s a hard-working, blue collar town that produces some creative and inspirational people in their respective professions. On Sunday, Horseheads art teacher Chris Bell made local history with the help of his […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Logan Knowles receives adaptive sports equipment

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native and special needs skier Logan Knowles received a big surprise earlier this month. Knowles was surprised with his own adaptive sports equipment at the Hartford Ski Spectacular in Breckenridge, Colorado. Knowles received new alpine ski poles to help him achieve his goal of qualifying for the U.S National Ski […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 12/27

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. This week’s top plays include a dunk by Haverling’s Keefer Calkins against Corning and a half-court buzzer-beater by Horseheads’ Amauri Truax versus Maine-Endwell. You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM News.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly girls & Athens boys advance in Valley Christmas Tournament

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly girls and Athens boys basketball teams both advanced to the finals of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday in Waverly. The Waverly girls defeated Athens in the opening round 59-23. The Wolverines will take on Towanda in the championship game on Thursday in Sayre at 6:00 p.m. The Black […]
WAVERLY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads basketball to donate to Josh Palmer Fund

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – High School basketball will be played for a great cause this week. The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic was canceled on Thursday for the second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Horseheads and Elmira basketball programs have both added games this week against teams that were scheduled to […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports 2021 holiday message

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s that time of year once again, the holiday season. 18 Sports is proud to give our special holiday message to our viewers. One on the true meaning of the holidays with a very special guest, former WETM-TV personality, Julio Avila. Take a fun look at this year’s message and have […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Brian Courtney nationally-ranked in NCAA wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens graduate Brian Courtney is getting some early season props. Courtney is ranked 14th in the Intermat National Rankings at 133 pounds for the University of Virginia Cavaliers wrestling team. The graduate student is already (3-0) on the season and Courtney is primed to go even further than last season for […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

First Arena to hold free open skate on Dec. 26

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — To celebrate the holiday season, First Arena will be holding two open skate sessions this Sunday. The arena was given the okay by the Elmira Code officials to open for public skating starting Dec. 26. Two sessions will be held on the 26 for anyone looking to have some fun on […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Weather#Happy Holidays#Madden Nfl#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers host holiday giveaway event in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Robbie Nichols and the Elmira Pioneers held a holiday giveaway event Friday afternoon. The event was for anyone in need of help this holiday season in the form of winter clothes, hats, socks, blankets, or even just a warm meal from Texas Roadhouse. The event took place from noon to 2 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

NTL football All-Stars announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NTL All-Star teams have been announced for the 2021 season and the Canton Warriors received several big awards. The Warriors won a District IV Class A title this past season and made it all the way to the state semifinals. Canton junior Weston Bellows was named the large school Player […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Josh Palmer Basketball Tournament canceled for 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tough news for the region’s top high school basketball holiday tournament. The annual Josh Palmer Fund Tournament, which showcases some of the best basketball action in both boys and girls competition, has been canceled. 18 Sports confirmed the news with tournament director, Josh Palmer on Thursday night. This marks the second […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 18 Josh Palmer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special holiday episode of Twin Tiers Overtime! Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guest, Josh Palmer. Palmer and his family are the organizers of the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic. The annual basketball tournament is set to return after […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Jim Gush, North Texas football falls in bowl game

ELMRIA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday was not North Texas football’s day. The Mean Green dropped a tough 27-14 loss to Miami of Ohio in the Frisco Football Classic Bowl in Texas. Elmira native Jim Gush is an assistant coach and linebackers coach for the Mean Green. North Texas (6-7) finishes the season with a losing […]
TEXAS STATE
WETM 18 News

Bills reclaim lead in AFC East with 33-21 win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WIVB) — After falling to the New England Patriots in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills headed into Gillette Stadium with a vengeance on Sunday and topped New England 33-21 to step back into the driver’s seat in the AFC East. Coming into Sunday’s matchup, it was almost a must-win for the Bills to […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen’s John Loose wins bowl game at Army

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching standout has earned a major college football bowl win. Watkins Glen native John Loose was a part of the Army team who won in the final seconds of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night. Loose, a 1983 graduate of Watkins Glen High School, is an […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Gush coaching in college football bowl game Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football coaching great will be on the national stage Thursday. Jim Gush, a defensive assistant coach and linebackers coach at North Texas, will be coaching the Mean Green in the first-ever Frisco Football Classic Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm on ESPN Thursday against Miami of Ohio at […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning basketball outlasts Johnson City in overtime

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks saved the best for last. Corning outlasted the visiting Johnson City Wildcats, 75-65, in overtime Wednesday night. Jackson Casey hit a big three pointer at the end of regulation sending the game to overtime at 62 all. From there, the Hawks sealed off the game outscoring the Wildcats […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy