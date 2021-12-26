ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Off injury report

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) is off the injury report for Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

LaVine scores 32 as Bulls defeat Pacers

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105 on Sunday night. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls (20-10) won their third...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Lavine
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 32 in return to action

LaVine closed Sunday's 113-105 victory over the Pacers with 32 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes. Playing in his first game in two weeks, LaVine showed few signs of any rust, drilling 12 of his 18 field goal attempts, including five threes, en route to a game-high point total. Dating back to Dec. 4, LaVine has now scored at least 30 points in four of his last five appearances. Prior to Sunday, he'd spent the last week-and-a-half in the league's health and safety protocols, but due to some postponements, LaVine only ended up missing two games.
NBA
Daily Herald

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA -- DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Back in starting lineup

LaVine will start Sunday's game against the Pacers. LaVine will make his highly anticipated return to the starting lineup after a lengthy stay in the league's health and safety protocols. LaVine was cleared from protocols several days ago and was able to log a practice heading into the weekend, so hopefully his conditioning won't be much of a concern. Sunday will mark LaVine's first game action since back on Dec. 11 at Miami.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan’s ‘selfless’ move for Zach LaVine proves how Bulls silenced doubters

With DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way, the Chicago Bulls are looking primed for a spectacular season. When DeMar DeRozan joined the Bulls this offseason, many were not convinced that he could make a huge impact in the famed franchise. Atop that, some also doubted that he and Zach LaVine will have good chemistry as co-stars. However, the pair proved that none of it is true.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Pacers
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Bulls' Zach LaVine Sinks Pacers in 4th Quarter

10 observations: LaVine sinks Pacers with dominant 4th originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 22, the Indiana Pacers visited the United Center and left with a dominant 109-77 victory. But they had no such luck on Sunday, Dec. 26, when the Chicago Bulls pulled out a 113-105 win...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Have Winning 4th-Quarter Formula

How LaVine, DeRozan help each other in crunch time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For a window into the selflessness, and singularly-focused mindset, that has fueled the Chicago Bulls’ 20-10 start to the 2021-22 season, look no further than the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Indiana Pacers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Watch DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine combine for 65 against Hawks

“Their big three, it seemed like everything they threw up went in.”. That’s how Hawks coach Nate McMillan described the game, and he is pretty spot on. DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Zach LaVine scored 30 and was 5-of-8 from 3, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Bulls 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Zach LaVine and crew

The Chicago Bulls have been playing like one of the best teams in the NBA all season long despite dealing with some Covid-19 issues. They have exceeded expectations through the first three months of the season as they are the number two team in the Eastern Conference and sit at 21-10. Many people expected them to be a very good team this season, but none expected them to be as good as they have been.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy