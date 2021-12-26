Bulls' Zach LaVine: Off injury report

LaVine closed Sunday's 113-105 victory over the Pacers with 32 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes. Playing in his first game in two weeks, LaVine showed few signs of any rust, drilling 12 of his 18 field goal attempts, including five threes, en route to a game-high point total. Dating back to Dec. 4, LaVine has now scored at least 30 points in four of his last five appearances. Prior to Sunday, he'd spent the last week-and-a-half in the league's health and safety protocols, but due to some postponements, LaVine only ended up missing two games.
