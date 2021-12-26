ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry, Warriors beat Suns 116-107 to regain top spot in NBA

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Golden State Warriors kept it...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

firstsportz.com

“Don’t disrespect him like that…” Stephen Curry defends and praises Otto Porter for his growth since he joined Warriors

On Christmas Day, Golden State Warriors defeated Phoenix Suns by 116-107. Stephen Curry carried the dubs towards victory for most of the game and has performed incredibly well. However, in the fourth quarter, Otto Porter performed exceptionally and scored about 19 points which left everyone amazed. Otto Porter’s performance shocks...
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
Stephen Curry
investing.com

Under Armour Releases Stephen Curry Metaverse Sneakers

Famous NBA player Stephen Curry partnered with Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to drop 2,974 pairs of futuristic-looking sneaker NFTs that can be worn in the metaverse. The NFTs are a digital replica featuring special effects of the original basketball star’s sneakers that he wore when he broke the NBA record for 3-pointers. They feature 5 unique versions and cost $333 each in the Genesis Curry Flow. Every pair of sneakers was immediately sold out on the 22nd of December, yet a secondary sale may take place on OpenSea.
APPAREL
#Suns#Ap#The Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
Basketball
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green enters COVID-19 protocols

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball among players entering COVID protocol nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/26/dra… – 5:22 PM. Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron. The latest on Draymond Green, who’s the latest Warrior to enter the league’s...
NBA

