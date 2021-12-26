Bob's Garage: The Mistletoe Martini

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. The great espresso martini revival craze of 2021 is just one of many things about the last year (two years? more?) that we’re still processing. Perhaps it’s a telling symptom of our obsession with ‘productivity’ that we seek out a drink that promises to keep us alert even while ostensibly relaxing with an evening drink, suggesting we could be ready to respond to an after-hours Slack notification at any moment. Or perhaps it’s camp, operating in a sphere unbound by conventional standards of propriety and good taste, and, like settling under a weighted blanket to disassociate and binge-watch Emily in Paris, if you meet it with the right sort of energy, it can offer a kind of frothy enjoyment all its own.

