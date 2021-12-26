Bob's Garage: The Mistletoe Martini

When the classic Brooklyn restaurant Gage & Tollner was recently resurrected by the team of Ben Schneider, Sohui Kim, and bar pro St. John Frizell, it was decided that its drink list would feature only cocktails that had appeared on the menu of the restaurant’s original incarnation. The team knew they wanted to focus on Martinis, covering many of the standard bases—vodka, gin, classic, dirty—and decided to throw in a variation not often seen on contemporary menus: the Perfect Martini. Like the Perfect Manhattan, it calls for splitting the vermouth, using both sweet and dry styles.
Comments / 0