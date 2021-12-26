ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals without Pro Bowl RB James Conner vs. Colts

 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie...

The Steelers didn't make a mistake in letting James Conner leave

One of the breakout stars of the 2021 NFL season has been former Steelers running back James Conner who has exploded for 16 total touchdowns through 15 weeks of game action. This stat tally has given Conner his second career Pro Bowl selection, and earned him another contract in the NFL moving into next season. If you were to just look back at the stats you might question the Steelers decision to let the Pittsburgh native leave for only $1.75 million, but in reality both parties are better for the separation.
Carson Wentz Gets A Break With Latest Protocol News

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has a chance to play on Sunday for the team, despite being unvaccinated. Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning and originally was supposed to be out for a minimum of 10 days. That’s now not the case as the NFL and the...
Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
Look: What The NFL’s New Rule Means For QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts caught a huge break on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, quarterback Carson Wentz was ruled out for Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID. Now, thanks to the NFL’s change in COVID-19 protocols, it looks like the Colts QB should be able to take the field.
Colts and Bengals have multiple Pro Bowl selections

The Colts and Bengals each will have multiple representatives in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. Snubbed as a pro bowl selection was Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Even prior to his 525 yard performance against Baltimore Sunday, Burrow was the second rated passer in all of the NFL behind Green Bay’s Aaron Rogers. The Ravens Lamar Jackson was selected instead as a reserve. He’s currently rated 21st.
