As injuries mount for Washington Football Team, some key players will return Sunday vs. Dallas

By Alex Flum
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke will return to action Sunday night against the Cowboys, the team will also get cornerback Kendall Fuller back on the defensive side of the ball.

Fuller will return to play in a depleted secondary unit.

“It’s not about individuals, it’s about all of us, since OTAs, since training camp, everybody working, everybody getting better,” Fuller said Friday. “And you know, we always say in the beginning of the year that everybody is going to play, we’re going to need everybody. There’s no excuses, that’s the National Football League.”

Despite the returns, injuries continue to mount for Washington as COVID cases remain. Guard Brandon Scherff and linebacker Cole Holcomb are still on the COVID list for Washington. Running back Antonio Gibson is questionable for Sunday with a toe injury, while safety and linebacker Landon Collins was just placed on the IR and cornerback William Jackson III will not play Sunday.

“Well, we got guys back too from the COVID situation, so we feel pretty good about that. We like what we got from Darryl Roberts last week as well,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “We feel that we’re in a good spot now that we got Kendall Fuller back as well in our secondary.”

Washington is currently 6-8, a loss to Dallas will not eliminate the team from playoff contention, but would put an enormous thorn in the team’s 2021-22 playoff hopes.

