The number of New Yorkers who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached yet another record high. Governor Hochul's office said Sunday that 22,478 additional infections have been uncovered, which is the largest single-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic. The governor is once again reminding people about the importance of protecting themselves and others from contracting the illness. She says wearing a mask indoors or in large gatherings plus being vaccinated against the virus will slow the ongoing surge in cases. The Capital Region's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.9 % , which is up from 6.5% last week.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO