Israel has recorded the first case of a rare mixture of two diseases, influenza and coronavirus, in a woman. The disease has been dubbed “flurona”.Local reports said that the patient is a young pregnant woman, who is currently admitted to the Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva city, where she presented mild symptoms.“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived,” professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospitals’ Gynaecology Department, told local newspaper Hamodia. “Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again.”“The disease is the same disease; they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both...

WORLD ・ 39 MINUTES AGO