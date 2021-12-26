Mayfield’s Gifts Mean Merry Christmas for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Baker Mayfield was the gift that kept on giving for the Green Bay Packers.

Back from the COVID-19 list and taking a private jet into Green Bay for Saturday’s game, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback threw three interceptions in the first half. Then, with the Browns driving toward the winning field goal, he threw his fourth interception of the game and his second to Rasul Douglas as the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 24-22 victory.

Aaron Rodgers turned the first three of Mayfield’s interceptions into touchdowns as the Packers celebrated Christmas after an audible exhale.

It was a historic night for Green Bay. Rodgers’s first touchdown pass of the night, an 11-yarder to Allen Lazard on third-and-5, was the 443rd on his career and broke Brett Favre’s franchise record. Rodgers’s second touchdown of the night was a nine-yarder to Davante Adams on third-and-goal. That was the 66th touchdown pass from Rodgers to Adams, breaking the previous record of 65 held by Rodgers and Jordy Nelson. Adams also had the third of Rodgers’s touchdowns, which was set up by Douglas’s team-leading fourth interception of the season.

That was enough—though not by much—for the Packers, who improved to 12-3 with their fourth consecutive win. It was Matt LaFleur’s 38th career victory, matching George Seifert’s NFL record for most wins by a coach in his first three seasons. LaFleur became the first coach to start his career with three 12-win seasons.

Green Bay led 21-12 at halftime and extended the margin to 24-12 on the opening possession of the third quarter but the rest of the second half was anything but holly and jolly for the capacity crowd. Green Bay’s offense went nowhere at all while the defense had no answers for running back Nick Chubb.

Trailing 24-15, the Browns drove into scoring range, only for Mayfield to be sacked by Preston Smith and Dean Lowry. After a second consecutive three-and-out by Rodgers and Co., the Browns stormed right down the field. Mayfield’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schwartz, a score set up by D’Ernest Johnson’s 30-yard run, made it 24-22 with 4:33 to go.

Green Bay had a chance to clinch the win on Rodgers’s downfield shot to Adams but the always-reliable All-Pro receiver dropped the ball at Cleveland’s 38. That set the stage for the Browns, taking over at their 25 with 2:05 to go.

They drove to midfield. On second down, De’Vondre Campbell broke up a screen. On third down, Mayfield went to Donovan Peoples-Jones but Douglas beat him to the spot for the game-saving interception.

Cleveland outgained the Packers 408-311 and piled up 219 rushing yards but was outdone with its extreme Christmas generosity. It's almost impossible to win a game while being minus-4 in turnovers.

What It Means: The Packers entered the day with a one-game lead over Dallas in the race for homefield advantage in the NFC playoffs but, due to tiebreakers, Green Bay had no margin for error. So, this was a must win and it delivered. With two games remaining in the regular season, victories at home against Minnesota next week and at Detroit in the finale would give the Packers the coveted No. 1 seed, a prize that comes with it a first-round bye.

Key Stats: In the first half, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions. Each of those interceptions were turned into Rodgers’s touchdowns.

Mayfield threw the three interceptions on 16 first-half attempts. Rodgers entered the day with two interceptions since Week 1.

Under Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 30–0 when winning the turnover battle in regular-season action.

Score a key victory for third-string left tackle Yosh Nijman. He battled Pro Bowler Myles Garrett and held him to just one assisted tackle and one quarterback hit. Nijman has faced each of the top five in the NFL in sacks and has shut out three of them.

Key Moment: Green Bay led 14-12 late in the first half but the Browns had moved the ball to their 40 after a converting a third-and-15. Just like that, Cleveland needed only a couple first downs to set up a chance to kick a go-ahead field goal, which would have been an enormous achievement considering it was in a 2-0 hole on turnovers. Instead, Baker Mayfield sprinted out to his left and was intercepted by Douglas, who perfectly diagnosed the play for his team-high fourth interception of the season. Davante Adams had five catches on the ensuing possession, including a one-yard touchdown to make it 21-12.

Key play: What else could it be than the game-saving interception by Rasul Douglas? In case you needed a reminder, he was signed off Arizona's practice squad after failing to make the rosters of Houston and Las Vegas. While Aaron Rodgers was serenaded with MVP chants by the fans after the game, Douglas has been a savior.

Game ball: Rasul Douglas intercepted his fourth and fifth passes of the season. The Packers would not be going for the No. 1 seed without his incredible knack for making big plays in big moments.

What’s Next: The Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings at 7:20 p.m. next Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 14–2 in NFC North games. The losses were at home against the Vikings last season and at the Vikings this season. The Packers, by virtue of playing on Christmas, will have a one-day rest advantage.