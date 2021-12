USC's coaching carousel-rattling hire of Lincoln Riley last month set off a chain reaction of elite-level coaches changing jobs and the Trojans are tired of hearing from Oklahoma fans already who watched their leader depart for the West Coast. USC's official account on TikTok trolled the Sooners with an "unrealistic things we want for Christmas" post on social media this weekend and requested "Oklahoma fans to leave us alone" with a video of Riley from his introduction in Los Angeles.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO