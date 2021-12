TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s a day to celebrate at the Jones Road Bridge. Vehicles of all types can again cross the St. Regis River there. “It’s our connection from St. Lawrence to Franklin County for all the recreational users: snowmobiles, UTVs – as well as the public using it for cars and motor vehicles,” said Debbie Christy, St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association President.

HOPKINTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO