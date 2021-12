PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Changes are on the way for people who drive in the City of Pittsburgh. City council members approved a bill, 8-1, that would stop officers from pulling drivers over for secondary violations. Secondary violations are low-level offenses, such as tinted windows, burnt-out tail lights or a lack of inspection stickers. The legislation will be implemented in 120 days, so it won’t be in effect for around another four months. The proponents of the bill say that currently, people of color and those living in poverty are disproportionately targeted for traffic stops. Councilman Anthony Coghill said that there has...

