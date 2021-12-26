ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday evening forecast from News4

WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe record high for the warmest Christmas Day...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Tuesday evening weather forecast

Houston saw record high temperatures on Tuesday afternoon and should expect more on Wednesday. The warm pattern remains in place for Southeast Texas until late Saturday evening when a strong cold front arrives. A brief cold blast will help start the New Year!
HOUSTON, TX
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, December 28 Evening Forecast

The second storm of the week will lead to increasing clouds overnight and a wave of showers Wednesday. The day won’t be a washout with showers moving in by late morning before exiting mid to late afternoon. We may even manage to wrap up the day with a bit of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 27th

Certainly a December to remember as temperatures have continued to stay close to record highs for the past several days. Temperatures will begin to cool back down slightly, still staying above average but departing from the record high trend they have been on. Tonight, mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the 50s, some area […]
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Tuesday evening forecast Dec. 28

Today is a nice break from the storm systems we have been dealing with for over a week now, but do not get too comfortable as another storm system is quickly moving in tomorrow, and in some areas, later tonight. That wet weather pattern is set to return Wednesday through...
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see more unsettled weather the next several days. We will see a small chance of severe storms on both Wednesday and Thursday. For tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance of storms will be highest in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Rain chances will be 50%. We will see the storms return on Thursday. For Friday and Saturday the humidity remains with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. On Sunday a cold front will bring our best chance of storms with cooler weather returning Sunday night/Monday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
yourcentralvalley.com

Tuesday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

After a brief break from the rain and snow this afternoon, more will move in again tonight and for your Wednesday. Expect flurries down to 2000 ft tonight, with the better accumulating snow occurring at 4000 ft tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast

Some people told 6 News they feel like they're faced with having to spend hours in line or wait to get tested another day. It's not yet clear which option will be selected or what that memorial will look like. COVID-19 treatment options in Omaha metro present challenges. Updated: 4...
OMAHA, NE
WSMV

Tornado victims brace for more severe weather

Having just lived through a nightmare, this month's tornado victims are hoping this next round of storms doesn't affect them. News4's Michael Warrick reports from Kingston Springs where people are watching the weather from a different point of view.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy