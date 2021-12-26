ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations

By Associated Press
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNDON, Vt. (AP) - The Select Board in Lyndon has tripled the fines for height and weight limit violations on two covered bridges, hours after...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 4

Salty Mouth
2d ago

If the original fine didn't help a higher fine won't help. It will just help pay for repairs. Hang a beam across the road before the bridge and they can hit that instead.

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndon, VT
Local
Vermont Traffic
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Lyndon, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covered Bridge#Triples#Ap#The Select Board#Caledonian
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy