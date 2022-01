In a way, Robert Williams has been representative of the Boston Celtics team performance this year. Loads of potential but little reliability on a night-to-night basis. As the Celtics have been ravaged by COVID-19 and injuries in the last few weeks, they’ve needed the team’s supporting cast to step up. Williams hadn’t been up to the task for much of December. The team’s defensive decline had been tied to regression by the 24-year-old, with a lack of discipline in rim protection and communication. Offensively, Williams had looked hesitant around the rim and lacked aggression at times. The issues came to the forefront on Monday night when Williams was badly outplayed by an undermanned Wolves front line leading to Udoka calling out his starting center.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO