Mississippi State arrives in Memphis set for Liberty Bowl without Emerson, Cross

Mississippi State coaches and players arrived in Memphis Saturday night to continue preparations for Tuesday's Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech. Bulldogs coach Mike Leach talked about his favorite Christmas gift and how he'll repond to the absence of two starters. Mississippi State Athletics

MEMPHIS – Christmas for Mike Leach, before traveling to Memphis for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, was highlighted by a gift many who have followed his career could have expected.

Matching his passion of pirates and passing attacks, the Mississippi State head coach has written a book about American warrior Geronimo. His present this year: a replica Geronimo .45 Colt rifle.

His favorite gift ever? Along those same lines.

Leach says the present he treasures most came around fourth grade when he got a toy musket similar to that of Daniel Boone – an American pioneer credited with the settlement of what is currently Kentucky.

Leach's fandom came from watching a hit TV series from the 1960s depicting Boone's life.

“Back then, kids and dogs ran all over the neighborhood,” Leach said Saturday from MSU’s team hotel. “It came in extremely handy when you went out in the backyard with your friends to play 'Daniel Boone.'”

Mississippi State made the trip Christmas night to Memphis as preparations for Tuesday’s bowl against Texas Tech hit the homestretch.

Bowl practices between MSU’s Egg Bowl loss on Thanksgiving and its arrival to Memphis on Christmas Day provided an opportunity for younger players to gain reps.

With MSU turning its attention specifically to the game ahead, the majority of reps go back to those set to take center stage against Texas Tech.

Cornerback Martin Emerson will not be among those, Leach said Saturday.

Emerson announced two weeks ago he would forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

However, unlike left tackle Charles Cross who also declared for the draft, Emerson did not specify his intentions to opt out of the bowl game.

MSU’s future at corner without Emerson appears to have potential after the recent additions of DeCarlos Nicholson from junior college and Marcus Banks announcing his transfer from Alabama.

But against Texas Tech, Leach said it’ll depend on the packages presented but Decamerion Richardson could step in alongside Emmanuel Forbes.

Richardson has played 121 snaps at wide corner for Mississippi State this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and received a 73.1 coverage grade.

Nick Jones, who has been listed as Cross’ backup throughout the season, is who Leach said will likely fill in at left tackle.

Jones has mainly been used as a piece on extra points this season, but according to PFF, he played 22 snaps late in MSU’s blowout win against Tennessee State ahead of the Egg Bowl.

Texas Tech doesn’t bring the most formidable threat to quarterback Will Rogers’ blindside as it ranks outside the top-100 nationally with 16 sacks on the year.

But their ability to get to the ball, wherever it may be on the field, catches Leach’s eye ahead of his first matchup against his former employer.

“They do some good things,” Leach said of the Texas Tech defense. “They’re kind of an explosive group — run to the ball pretty well.”