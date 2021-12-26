ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Three Teenagers Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three juveniles on gun charges. On December 12, at approximately 12:45 am, police responded to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue for a complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with three juveniles – two 15-year-old males, one from Claymont, and...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 9

carl rosado
2d ago

let me guess because I don't even bother reading these anymore. police spot black people acting suspicious. smell marijuana. search. find guns arrest. am I right

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Connection With September Murder

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a September 2021 murder. Authorities state that on September 25, 2021, at approximately 12:57 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Tyaire Anderson, succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Suspect Charged in August Homicide in New Holland

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and New Holland Borough of Police Department announced recent developments in the investigation of the death of 65-year-old Nora Sanchez in the 300 block of East Main Street, New Holland, Lancaster County occurring in August. Robert Edward Boddy, 43,...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of Juan M. Ramon-Ramirez, age 30, of Coatesville, on drug charges. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 3:44 p.m., in the 900 block of West Cypress Street, in New Garden Township. Upon making contact with Ramon-Ramirez, police observed indicators of possible impairment. A search of the vehicle located a small amount of cocaine and paraphernalia in the wallet of Ramon-Ramirez, as well as an open bottle of beer. Ramon-Ramirez was taken into custody and transported for processing.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Child

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Lancaster man recently plead guilty to the rape of a child and 24 additional sexual offenses regarding charges filed in 2011. Oneximo Mendez, 50, will serve 12 ½ to 25 years in prison regarding sexual contact...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Claymont, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Claymont, DE
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Maryland Woman Arrested in Theft from Vehicle Incident

LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police reported the arrest of a 43-year-old woman from Perryville, Maryland for the theft of items from a motor vehicle. Authorities state that on October 4, 2021, at 6:52 pm, the suspect entered the 25-year-old female victim’s unlocked vehicle located within the residential driveway of the house on Limestone Road, Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The Pennsylvania State Police were notified and subsequently instructed the suspect to remove herself from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, the suspect was found to have in her possession a sweatshirt and eyeglass case that was removed from the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was later processed and transported to Chester County Prison to await a preliminary arrangement.
MARYLAND STATE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested in West Chester for Stolen Vehicle

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced the arrest of Artelia Roane, 40 years old, from Wilmington, Delaware. Authorities state that on Thursday, December 16, 2021, Officers received notification of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Wilmington Pike in the area of E Street Rd. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and confirm it was in fact stolen from Hertz Rental out of Wilmington, Delaware. The driver, identified as Artelia Roane, was subsequently arrested without incident and charged with receiving stolen property, and transported to Chester County Prison. The suspect’s arraignment hearing was on December 16, 2021. Bail was set at 10% of $10,000.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Oxford Man Arrested After Fleeing State Police

LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Darrell Thomas, a 37-year-old male from Oxford, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on November 29, 2021, at 4:33 pm, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Route 1 northbound, just south of Jennersville Road (Route 796), Penn Township, Chester County. It was related through local law enforcement that a red-in-color Ford sedan was being operated by an individual with multiple active arrest warrants. Due to a heavy window tint of the vehicle in question, the demographics of the individual(s) inside were unknown. After lights and siren were activated for ½ mile, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and the driver fled on foot. The driver, identified as Darrell Thomas, was found shortly after and subsequently arrested.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Police#Possession Of A Firearm
MyChesCo

West Chester Police Charge Motorist as Habitual Offender

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police announced that Anthony Caraballo, a 55-year-old male from West Chester, has been charged as a Habitual Offender after an investigation. Authorities state that on October 13, 2021, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Maple...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Grinch Strikes in the Grand Oak Neighborhood of East Goshen

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities state that on December 22, 2021, at around 1130pm, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Grand Oak Lane, East Goshen Township, for a suspicious condition. An alert resident observed the attached pictured suspect who was wearing dark clothing and possible “Jordan Brand” sneakers cross their yard close enough for their security camera to activate.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Man Is Dead After Fatal Hit-And-Run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are requesting the assistance of the public in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian. Authorities state that on December 23 at approximately 6:55 p.m., a 36-year-old male pedestrian was crossing West 2nd Street at Broom Street when he was struck by a black Dodge Magnum that was traveling west on West 2nd Street. The vehicle fled the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wedding Ring Stolen on Death Bed, State Police Seek Answers

PENN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police report they are investigating a theft. Authorities state that on November 21, between the hours of 1:12 pm and 10:10 pm, an unknown person stole the wedding ring of a 96-year-old male on his death bed in Penn Township, Chester County. The ring is described at being solid 18 karat gold, with no markings or designs, and an approximate value of $800. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks are investigating.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy