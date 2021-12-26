Three Teenagers Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police reported the arrest of a 43-year-old woman from Perryville, Maryland for the theft of items from a motor vehicle. Authorities state that on October 4, 2021, at 6:52 pm, the suspect entered the 25-year-old female victim’s unlocked vehicle located within the residential driveway of the house on Limestone Road, Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The Pennsylvania State Police were notified and subsequently instructed the suspect to remove herself from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, the suspect was found to have in her possession a sweatshirt and eyeglass case that was removed from the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was later processed and transported to Chester County Prison to await a preliminary arrangement.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO