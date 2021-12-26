ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers get past Browns on Aaron Rodgers’ record day

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FOrl_0dVzT3Mx00

Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for most career touchdown passes Saturday on the way to a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Green Bay, Wis.

Rodgers completed 24 of 34 passes for 202 yards and three scores, including an 11-yard strike to Allen Lazard with 5:13 left in the first quarter. That was his 443rd touchdown pass, breaking a tie with Brett Favre atop the franchise’s list.

Green Bay (12-3) stayed atop the NFC with the win, sealing the outcome when Rasul Douglas intercepted Baker Mayfield with 43 seconds left at the Packers’ 40. It was Douglas’ second pick of the day.

Mayfield, who arrived in Green Bay just hours before the game, hit 21 of 36 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and a career-high four interceptions. His first three picks were converted into touchdowns.

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 126 yards and a score on 17 carries. Cleveland (7-8) amassed 219 yards on 25 rushing attempts, but its playoff hopes were dealt a devastating blow.

The Browns pulled within two points on Mayfield’s 5-yard touchdown toss to Anthony Schwartz with 4:31 left in the game, then got the ball back with 2:05 remaining. They drove to midfield before Mayfield’s last interception sealed the outcome.

Cleveland got off to a fast start, taking the opening kickoff and marching 75 yards in just 2:39. Chubb keyed it with a 40-yard gain off a screen pass and capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Green Bay took the lead for good after the first of Mayfield’s three interceptions on Rodgers’ record-setting scoring strike, then used another Mayfield interception to build a 14-6 second-quarter lead as Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 9-yard touchdown.

The Browns pulled within 14-12 at the 7:03 mark when Mayfield hit Harrison Bryant with a 1-yard scoring strike. But Mayfield’s third interception of the half led to Rodgers’ 1-yard touchdown flip to Adams 12 seconds before halftime for a 21-12 advantage.

Adams caught 10 passes for 114 yards.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Joe Nelson
3d ago

take notice Green Bay scored all of their points off from turnovers so how many points would they have had without the turnovers and who would have won which Cleveland could have sealed the deal at the end of the game to begin with but thanks to the blind refs it didn't go their way

Reply
2
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Call From Browns-Packers Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Cleveland Browns in an intriguing non-conference matchup. It was an unusual game that saw the Packers win by a final score of 24-22. Green Bay forced four interceptions on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but still only won by two points.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
The Big Lead

Brett Favre Gets Emotional in Video Tribute to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre's franchise record for touchdown passes during a crucial Christmas victory over the Cleveland Browns, connecting with Allen Lazard for his 443rd scoring toss. The Green Bay Packers were able to entice Favre into making a congratulatory video and the ol' gunslinger went all out. The always loquacious Favre got deeply personal in his 11-second dispatch. A trigger warning for those still overcome by the complicated and complex emotions of the holiday season: you may want a handkerchief handy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Cleveland Browns#Nfc
Yardbarker

Social media reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Erin Andrews hug after socially-distanced interview

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Saturday evening. Aaron Rodgers was spectacular on the day, leading his squad with a three-touchdown and 202-yard showing en route to a fourth straight victory. As has often been the case this year, though – Rodgers’ on-the-field heroics did not dominate the postgame conversation.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Trends On Twitter As Baker Mayfield Throws 4 Interceptions On Christmas

Odell Beckham Jr. was trending on Twitter during the Cleveland Browns' 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions. Beckham Jr., now a member of the Los Angles Rams, struggled while on the Browns in recent years and much of the blame was placed on Mayfield by fans.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Bengals anger Ravens coach with late bomb; Steelers now need help from Chiefs; Browns favored at Heinz Field

In Monday’s “First Call,” the Steelers just got thrashed by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they need the Chiefs to do the same thing to the Cincinnati Bengals next week. Meanwhile, the Bengals appeared to anger Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh at the end of their game Sunday. Antonio Brown had quite the return performance. And the Cleveland Browns are still behind Baker Mayfield.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns are AFC North champions if four games go their way in Week 17 & 18

The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 and somehow have a simple path to the AFC North championship. After losing back-to-back close games in Week 15 and 16, the Browns continue to be in last place in the division. They are also in position for a top ten pick if they lose their last two games. Currently, with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football left to be played, Cleveland is currently slated to draft 13th.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy