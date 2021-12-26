ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Racine County Sheriff: autistic man found safe

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 6 days ago
Update: As of Saturday, John has been found safe.

The Racine County Sheriff is asking for the public's help in locating missing 43-year-old John Egan.

Officials say he walked away from his group home in Rochester, WI around 7:45am on Christmas morning.

Multiple agencies are currently assisting in the search for Egan.

John is autistic and goes on daily walks in the Waterford / Rochester area. He often engages in conversation with people he sees while on these walks.

He is not known to be aggressive. He is 6’04’’ 200lbs. He has brown curly hair and an ungroomed beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie, tan pants, dirty grey athletic shoes.

If anyone sees John or has information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Racine County Communications Center at (262) 886-2300.

